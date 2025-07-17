NCC, MTN, Others Support Titans of Tech 2025

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry regulator, MTN Nigeria, and Alpha Technologies Ltd, among others, have thrown their support behind the 21st edition of the Titans of Tech conference and expo, West Africa’s biggest technology and networking event.

Technology Africa, organiser of the ‘Titans of Tech Festival of Ideas’, revealed that the conference would be scheduled for July 25, 2025 at the Oriental Hotel, in Lagos.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos recently during a press conference, Managing Consultant, Technology Africa, Mr. Don Pedro Aganbi, praised the ICT giants for demonstrating their credentials as a strategic enabler of socio-economic growth and indeed a keen participant in the development of Nigeria’s economy.

According to Aganbi, several other industry leaders and innovative companies have also confirmed their participation and sponsorship. They include: ipNX, a premier broadband and enterprise solutions provider; FibreOne Broadband, leading Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) service provider; PrimeTech Digital Africa, a women-led pioneer in EdTech and software development; Itel Mobile, a major player in affordable smart devices; New Horizons Nigeria, a top-rated ICT training and certification institute, among others.

“These companies have all thrown their weight behind TOTCE 2025 based on a shared conviction that the platform fosters growth, innovation, and policy dialogue within Nigeria’s fast-evolving ICT ecosystem,” Aganbi said.

The theme of 2025 edition is ‘Game Changers – Shaping the Future ofTechnology’, will focus on innovators, disruptors, and visionary thinkers who are redefining the future of technology in Africa.