  • Wednesday, 16th July, 2025

NCC, MTN, Others Support Titans of Tech 2025

Business | 14 seconds ago

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry regulator, MTN Nigeria, and Alpha Technologies Ltd, among others, have thrown their support behind the 21st edition of the Titans of Tech conference and expo, West Africa’s biggest technology and networking event.  

Technology Africa, organiser of the ‘Titans of Tech Festival of Ideas’, revealed that the conference would be scheduled for July 25, 2025 at the Oriental Hotel, in Lagos.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos recently during a press conference, Managing Consultant, Technology Africa, Mr. Don Pedro Aganbi, praised the ICT giants for demonstrating their credentials as a strategic enabler of socio-economic growth and indeed a keen participant in the development of Nigeria’s economy.

According to Aganbi, several other industry leaders and innovative companies have also confirmed their participation and sponsorship. They include: ipNX, a premier broadband and enterprise solutions provider; FibreOne Broadband, leading Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) service provider; PrimeTech Digital Africa, a women-led pioneer in EdTech and software development; Itel Mobile, a major player in affordable smart devices; New Horizons Nigeria, a top-rated ICT training and certification institute, among others.

“These companies have all thrown their weight behind TOTCE 2025 based on a shared conviction that the platform fosters growth, innovation, and policy dialogue within Nigeria’s fast-evolving ICT ecosystem,” Aganbi said.

The theme of 2025 edition is ‘Game Changers – Shaping the Future ofTechnology’, will focus on innovators, disruptors, and visionary thinkers who are redefining the future of technology in Africa.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.