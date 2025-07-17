Niger PDP Chairman: We Are Not Moved By Atiku’s Resignation From Party

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Tanko Beji, has said that the party is not moved by the resignation of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar from the party.

Beji said in Minna on Thursday that Atiku’s resignation from the party has also not created a vacuum within its ranks.

According to Beji, “His (Atiku’s) resignation is a good thing for him, it is also a good thing for our party. One person goes, five persons come in

“It is good, we wish him the best of luck just like he wished us the best of luck.

“Atiku met us in the party. He left before and came came back. People didn’t leave the party. He left for ACN, people didn’t leave the party. When he didn’t get what he wanted, he came back. Now, he has left again, let him go.

“Political party is a thing of goodwill. If he thinks leaving the party will make him win the presidency, we will wait and see.”

In answer to another question, the PDP chieftain disclosed that the congress that will elect a new state working committee (SWC) members of the party will take place in September, adding that he would not be contesting having served out his term as provided by the party’s constitution.

“We are working round the clock to hold the state congress in September. Iam not contesting but will put in place the committee to organise the congress,” he declared.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Secretary of the party, Alhaji Jibrin Akwanu, has resigned from the party and registered with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akwanu told ThISDAY that he left the party because its ship was sinking “and everything is dilipidating”.