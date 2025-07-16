  • Tuesday, 15th July, 2025

Insurance Commissioner  Mourns Former President Buhari

Business | 12 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr  Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, has extended his heartfelt condolences and that of the entire insurance industry to the family of  the late  former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his condolence message, Omosehin said, “It is with profound sadness that we received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. On behalf of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the entire insurance industry, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and the good people of Nigeria”.

He recalled that during Buhari’s tenure, he demonstrated unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the insurance industry, adding that his leadership had a lasting impact on the nation’s economic landscape.

“May his legacy continue to inspire us as we strive to build a more resilient and prosperous Nigeria. May his soul rest in peace; amen,” Omosehin prayed.

The insurance industry will for ever remember the late  former president for his recognition of the operators’  contributions to the Nigerian government during the COVID-19 outbreak during which the insurance industry  supported his government with insurance cover for frontline health workers.

Buhari had during a nationwide broadcast on April 27 2020  commended the sector operators’ gesture in offering life insurance cover to front line health workers.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.