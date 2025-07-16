Insurance Commissioner  Mourns Former President Buhari

Ebere Nwoji

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, has extended his heartfelt condolences and that of the entire insurance industry to the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his condolence message, Omosehin said, “It is with profound sadness that we received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. On behalf of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the entire insurance industry, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and the good people of Nigeria”.

He recalled that during Buhari’s tenure, he demonstrated unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the insurance industry, adding that his leadership had a lasting impact on the nation’s economic landscape.

“May his legacy continue to inspire us as we strive to build a more resilient and prosperous Nigeria. May his soul rest in peace; amen,” Omosehin prayed.

The insurance industry will for ever remember the late former president for his recognition of the operators’ contributions to the Nigerian government during the COVID-19 outbreak during which the insurance industry supported his government with insurance cover for frontline health workers.

Buhari had during a nationwide broadcast on April 27 2020 commended the sector operators’ gesture in offering life insurance cover to front line health workers.