Workshop: CIS Charts Path to Economic Growth 

Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has announced that it is set to host a workshop, themed, “Capital Formation in Nigeria: Strengthening Industry, Institutions, and Markets to Bolster a $1 Trillion Economy,” at the  Aso Rock Presidential Villa. 

The event, it said in a statement, aims to bring together industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss strategies for enhancing capital formation and driving economic growth in Nigeria.

The statement indicates that participants will discuss challenges and opportunities in capital formation in Nigeria, explore ways forward. “The workshop promises to be a significant event in Nigeria’s economic calendar, bringing together stakeholders to discuss critical issues and opportunities in capital formation. By exploring strategies to strengthen industries, institutions, and markets, participants can contribute to achieving the ambitious goal of a $1 trillion economy,” it said. 

The Institute’s 13th President and Chairman of Council, Oluropo Dada, highlighted the workshop’s objective: “We aim to set an agenda for the government to harness the capital market’s potential in achieving a $1 trillion economy. We’ll examine opportunities, challenges, and institutional needs, as well as review the operating environment, including the rule of law, to make our market and economy attractive to diverse investors.”

The 1st Vice President, CIS, Fiona Ahimie added that : “I believe the theme of this workshop is crucial because Nigeria has immense internal capital that can be harnessed across various industries to build robust financial institutions. Rather than relying on external sources, we can tap into our own resources to drive growth. With this approach, Nigeria has the potential to become one of Africa’s largest economies, and we cannot only meet our own needs but also contribute significantly to other African countries.”

