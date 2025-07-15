Tinubu Arrives Katsina to Receive Buhari’s Body

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday arrived in Katsina to receive the remains of the former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday at the age of 82.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Vice-President Kashim Shettima departed London in the early hours of Tuesday with the remains of former Buhari back to Nigeria.

On arrival at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport Katsina, Tinubu was received by Gov. Dikko Radda, former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, governors, Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Others are Ministers, former governors, former and serving Senators, Alhaji Dahiru Managl, former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NEC) amongst others. (NAN)