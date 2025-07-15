  • Tuesday, 15th July, 2025

Tinubu Arrives Katsina to Receive Buhari’s Body

Breaking | 3 hours ago

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday arrived in Katsina to receive the remains of the former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday at the age of 82.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Vice-President Kashim Shettima departed London in the early hours of Tuesday with the remains of former Buhari back to Nigeria.
On arrival at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport Katsina, Tinubu was received by Gov. Dikko Radda, former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, governors, Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.
Others are Ministers, former governors, former and serving Senators, Alhaji Dahiru Managl, former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NEC) amongst others. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.