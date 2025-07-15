Stella Okotete Pays Tribute to Buhari

In a heartfelt tribute, Stella Erhuvwu Okotete, Executive Director of NEXIM Bank and former National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has paid tribute to late former President Muhammadu Buhari, reflecting on his profound impact on her life and the nation.

“Today, I pay tribute to a man whose influence on my career and our country will never be forgotten,” Okotete stated.

She described former President Buhari as a father figure to millions of Nigerians who embraced the values of integrity, discipline, and selfless service.

Known affectionately as “Baba,” Okotete shared her personal experiences with Buhari, recalling how he entrusted her with significant responsibilities at a young age.

At just 33, she was appointed as the Executive Director of Business Development at NEXIM Bank, adding that at 36, Buhari called upon her once again, this time to serve as the National Woman Leader of the APC.

Okotete emphasized Buhari’s belief in the potential of youth and the importance of empowering women, and reflected on his commitment to building a legacy characterized by truth and fairness.

“Though he is no longer with us,” she concluded, “his legacy lives on in the institutions he strengthened, the lives he touched, and those of us he empowered.”

Expressed gratitude for Buhari’s unwavering support, Okotete said, “Thank you for believing in me. You may be gone, but my memory of you will forever remain.”