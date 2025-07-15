Sahara Energy Resource Gets $225m Facility to Drive Global Expansion

Sahara Energy Resource Limited (Isle of Man) has announced the successful closing of a $225 million unsecured, committed Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) intended to be used to drive the company’s global expansion and sustainability goals.

The facility was significantly oversubscribed, underscoring the confidence of the international financial community in Sahara’s business model, performance, and strategic vision of bringing energy to life responsibly.

In a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Bethel Obioma, Sahara said the new facility was supported by a syndicate of 19 leading international and regional banks, with ING Bank N.V., UBS Switzerland AG, Natixis CIB, Banque Internationale de Commerce – BRED (Suisse) SA, and Afreximbank acting as initial Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers (BMLAs).

Head of Trade Commodity Finance Switzerland; Commodity Merchant Clients at ING Bank, Francois Broussard, said, “We are pleased to have renewed our support to Sahara, to close successfully the first refinancing and increase of their RCF. This is a testimony to the quality of the platform they have built over the years as well as the trusted relationships developed with their banking partners.

“The RCF is a recent building block to Sahara’s funding strategy, giving them an additional layer of liquidity to navigate uncertain times, eventually contributing to their compelling growth journey. For these reasons, we are very proud to support this transaction.”