PTDF Begins Interviews for Overseas Scholarship Placements in 6 Regions

•Shortlists 5,000 candidates from 29,000 applicants

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) yesterday commenced interview processes for about 5,000 candidates picked from the 29,000 applicants in the six regions of the country for the overseas scholarship for the 2025/2026 edition of the scheme.

The Executive Secretary of the PTDF, Ahmed Aminu, while briefing some of the panellists in Abuja on the organisation’s expectations this year, noted that the development was part of the Fund’s functions to close the skills as well as competency gap in the industry and build capacity in the sector.

With the panellists drawn from the academia as well as the oil and gas industry, Aminu, who was represented by the Deputy General Manager in charge of Education and Training at the PTDF, Mr Mohammed Mustapha, stressed that since year 2000, the Fund has engaged in various activities aimed at achieving its mandate, with one key programme being the award of scholarship for overseas MSCs and PhDs.

“In order to increase efficiency, minimising costs, and seeking out new avenues for knowledge and technology development, the Fund has sought out and developed strategic partnerships in UK, France, Germany, and Malaysia, where beneficiaries of the PTDF scholarship will be offered the opportunity to study English-taught programmes at some of the best institutions in those countries,” Aminu stated.

According to him, panel members are expected to evaluate candidates based on three determining criteria, including academic performance, research potential, leadership qualities, and personal suitability for overseas studies.

The PTDF executive secretary therefore stated that the eventual awardees must boast an expansive knowledge base, explaining that it was part of the organisation’s continuing efforts to improve the processes and further enhance the quality of the programmes.

He reiterated the need for absolute professionalism and integrity of all parties in the conduct of the exercise, stressing that failure to adhere strictly to the rules may lead to disqualification.

Speaking during an interview on the sidelines of the programme, the Head of Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS) at the PTDF, Bolanle Kehinde Agboola, disclosed that the scheme has been going on for about 25 years.

Over the years, she explained that the PTDF has ensured that the selection process has the required integrity, transparency, and fairness in the award of the scholarships.

“The panelists are drawn from both the oil and gas industry and academia. And the process is very transparent. This year we have over 29,000 that applied for the scholarship, out of which we shortlisted about 5,000 applicants or candidates,” she stated.

The PTDF was established to build capacity and develop human resources for the country’s oil, gas, and energy sectors. It was set up by law in 1973 and operates under the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.