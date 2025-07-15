Private Specialist Hospital Announces Successful Brain Surgeries

From Tony Icheku in Owerri





A private medical centre, Brightstar-Care Specialist Hospital, Owerri, Imo State, has announced the successful completion of two brain surgeries which it described as a groundbreaking landmark in medical history for Imo State, as well as the South-East geo-political zone.

In a statement, the Chief Clinical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Mercy Otaigbe, who led some visiting neurosurgeons in the surgery explained the intricate procedure which lasted nearly six hours was followed by intensive post-operative care.

She further revealed that within 6 hours after the surgeries, the patients were fully conscious, able to recognize faces, and engage in conversations – a sign of remarkable recovery.

According to Dr. Otaigbe, the hospital sprang into action after a comprehensive neurological examination revealed that the conditions of the two patients (names withheld) required immediate surgical intervention to preserve their lives.

“After an examination by our neurosurgeon to ascertain their health condition, we swung into action. Initially, when we counseled the family of one of the patients about the patient’s condition, there were fears and worries.

“They weren’t too sure if he was going to make it, but we had to assure them they were in capable hands,” she explained.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, one of the patients shared his emotional journey through illness and recovery.

“Before now, my situation was very bad. I couldn’t even recognize myself. My family and I suffered a lot. We visited different hospitals, all to no avail until we came to Brightstar-Care in search of help,” he recounted. “Brightstar-Care has done a wonderful job. I’m grateful for this second chance.”

His son echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging the initial skepticism the family had about brain surgery, especially due to the patient’s age.

“Because my father is old, at first, I didn’t buy the idea of brain surgery. But given the critical condition, we had no other option. Thank God and Brightstar-Care for giving us a miracle, after the brain surgery at Brightstar Hospital my father was able to recognize faces without any difficulty.”

Medical experts who spoke on the development said the medical feat signals a new chapter for Brightstar-Care Specialist Hospital and positions it as a rising center of excellence in advanced healthcare delivery within the region.

The hospital’s success not only brings hope to countless families battling critical conditions but also affirms the growing capacity of indigenous medical institutions to handle complex surgeries previously referred abroad.

As Otaigbe stated, “This is just the beginning. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in-patient care in Nigeria by the mercy of God we will achieve our set goals in Brightstar Specialist Hospital.”