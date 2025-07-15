Prioritise Party’s Interest above Personal Ambition, PDP Chairman Charges Candidates

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Mohammed Dogara, has charged chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the party in the February 2026 Area Council election to prioritise party’s interest over personal ambition.

Dogara also assured them that the party will not interfere in the choice of their running mates or any step that will bring victory to the party.

The FCT chairman made the declaration yesterday in Abuja during the presentation of INEC Nomination Forms to Chairman and councillorship candidates at the PDP state secretariat.

He said that the PDP cannot be silenced by any anti-democratic forces. He said: “I said it time without number that this party is too big to be silent. And that is why we will not be silent.

“Please and please, our candidates, ours is to win the election. Your personal ambition can make us to lose that election if your ambition is not the ambition of the party. Let us look for the person that is popular enough to gain votes for us.

“As we said earlier, we are not going to interfere, and for the fact that we are not going to interfere, please go and do justice.”

Former member that represented Amac Bwari Federal Constituency at the 9th National Assembly, Hon. Micha Jiba, commended the courage of the aspirants. He told the candidates not to back down from the race, adding that victory awaits them if they push their aspirations to the end.

“Mine is to appreciate you. It’s not a small thing. It’s wonderful, it’s a special courage. You wake up and say, I want to contest. I want to serve my people.

“It’s courageous to pick that decision. And as you have started, it’s forever. No going back. And don’t make it halfway. Make it complete. By the time you make it halfway, you are going to fail.

“From the faces I’m seeing, the flag bearers in the six area councils, and the 62 council flag bearers, I have seen courage,” he said.

He said that PDP will become a dominant party in Africa and told the candidates not to be deterred about money, as the people will determine who governs them.

“By the special grace of God, PDP is going to take over Africa by the special grace of God. Don’t have fear. Continue with that courage, with the decision you have taken.

“Whether you have money or you don’t have money, tell them that you have the money. Whether you have the power or you don’t have the power, by the way, power is always on us. Tell them that you have the power.”

The chairmanship candidate of Gwagwalada Area Council, Kasim Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of other candidates, told the party’s leadership to close ranks and speak with one voice so that the upcoming election will be executed from a united front.

He said: “We have been there mobilising people to make sure that they vote for PDP in February 2026. But there are other things you need to do for us. We are never scared because we know that politics is about people, and this party is the people’s party, and the power is in the hands of the people, and I believe these people will give PDP this power, and victory will in 2026.

“But we need to strive to make sure that we close every gap that will be a hindrance in the process of this election before the election.”