NSC DG  Emphasises  Importance of Youth Championships at CAA Congress

The Director General of National Sports Commission (NSC), Chief Bukola Olopade, has said that Nigeria is ready and willing to work closely and do more with the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA).

Olopade made this statement on Monday during the opening ceremony of the Congress of the CAA at Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, the venue of the 3rd CAA U-18/U-20 Championships.

Those in attendance at the Congress include, the President, Confederation of Africa Athletics, (CAA), Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, the President, Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Chief Tonobok Okowa, CAA Vice Presidents, Bruno Konga, Derartu Tulu, Jackson Kiprono Tuwei, Amara Khaled, Zakhele Dlamini, the president of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA), General Dahlan Jumaan Al-Hamad, heads of delegations of all the participating countries and others key athletics stakeholders in Africa.

Olopade, an avid athletics stakeholder, explained in his opening remarks at the Congress that the Sports Commission has put a dynamic and proactive machine in place to develop athletics in Nigeria and by extension the continent.

“Even before I was named as the DG of the National Sports Commission, I have been managing the biggest marathon event in Africa, the Lagos City Marathon, that underscores my interest and passion for athletics,” Olopade, a former Commissioner for Sports in Ogun State said.

To buttress the interest of Ogun State and the country’s love and willingness to do more for athletics and the Confederation of African Athletics, Olopade stated that the state’s Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and other top dignitaries as well as captains of industry will be meeting with the leadership of the continental athletics body.

Olopade, who is also the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), of the CAA U-18/U-20 Championships, further stated that the government of Nigeria led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is fully committed to giving African youth a platform and the voice to excel in sport.

In his welcome address, the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Okowa, said Ogun State and Nigeria is fully prepared to deliver a memorable championships.

“It’s indeed an honour to have athletes, officials and the Media present for this Championship. This gathering offers us the opportunity to examine the journey so far and peer into the future with great hope and optimism, Okowa who is the President of CAA Region 2 said.

”Youth in our Continent will in the next four days showcase their God-endowed talents and it is our hope that more talents would be discovered and developed towards competing in future competitions such as the African Championships in Athletics, World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games.”

“It is also my belief that this occasion will rise to the challenge of making good policies that would mitigate the challenges our youth encounter everyday such as training facilities, medication, nutrition and adequate instructions on drugs related issues in the continent.”

“Since it’s the collective goals of various Member Federations to lift athletics in all its ramifications, I belief also that this Congress will further engrave our big dream for athletics in Africa,” concludes Okowa.

Over 700 athletes will be participating in the age grade competition, slated for July 16 to July 20, 2025.