NNPP: Kwankwaso  Has Not Decided  to Join APC, ADC

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, has said that the leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has not decided to join any coalition or political party, contrary to speculations in some quarters.

Dungurawa disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in his office in Kano, saying that Kwankwaso is not a politician who takes decisions in a haste.

He said all speculation about Kwankwaso joining ADC or any other party is just a miscalculation by politicians who are afraid of the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

“But I know Kwankwaso too well. He is not in a hurry to reveal his plans. Kwankwaso is a calculating politician who thinks deeply about the consequences of his actions, making him a strategic decision-maker.

“Don’t forget, Kwankwaso is the political leader of Northern Nigeria today, and every politician, specifically in this region, is looking up to him. So, it would be malicious to suggest he’s decamping for now,” Dungurawa said.

According to the NNPP chairman, “Why are Nigerian politicians panicking about Kwankwaso’s movements? Let them calm down. The time for decision is yet to come. We are people who are too calculative; we don’t just take actions without due consideration.”

“Kwankwaso being seen in places talking to other camps, Suleiman Dungurawa explained, ‘As a politician, do you expect him to hide himself or shun people? No way. He can talk to anybody, but that doesn’t mean anything. It’s a normal thing in politics.” he stated.

The chairman added: “Some followers and supporters of Kwankwaso who are jittery about where he is going are pretenders, but the genuine ones know that Kwankwaso doesn’t take any decisions without consulting them and seeking advice from even the lowest-ranking supporters, down to the ward level.