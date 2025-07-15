NEMA Delivers Relief Materials to Rainstorms, Flood Victims in Kebbi

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar at the weekend delivered relief materials approved by the federal government for persons affected by the recent devastating rainstorms and floods in several communities across Kebbi State.

Speaking during a visit to the State Governor, Nasir Idris, at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, Umar explained that the intervention was part of the federal government’s continued efforts to support communities impacted by the disasters in Shanga, Suru, Bunza, Danko-Wasagu, Koko-Besse, and Augie local government areas.

She sympathised with the government and people of Kebbi State, especially those impacted by the recent incidents, noting that “Kebbi State has faced significant challenges over the years, ranging from banditry to natural disasters such as floods, windstorms, and rainstorms. Despite these trials, the resilience of its people continues to inspire hope.”

She emphasised that the relief distribution was a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to alleviating the suffering of disaster victims and rebuilding affected communities, a statement by the Head, NEMA Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, noted.

The director general commended the Kebbi state government’s proactive efforts in disaster response and assured of NEMA’s continued collaboration to enhance preparedness and resilience.

Umar said: “As we hand over these relief items today, let us remember that our collective efforts are not just about responding to emergencies, but also about building a safer, more resilient future for all Nigerians.”

Responding, the Governor of Kebbi State, Idris, expressed profound gratitude to Tinubu and appreciated NEMA for prompt and consistent delivery of the federal government interventions to disaster victims in the state.

The governor also said to the NEMA boss: “I am proud of your outstanding performance and the agency’s dedication to mitigating the impact of disasters in Nigeria.”

He lauded NEMA’s role in early warning and preparedness campaigns, as well as facilitating implementation of the federal government’s rehabilitation scheme for persons impacted by conflicts in the state.

Idris further assured that all relief materials delivered would be distributed transparently and directly to the intended beneficiaries.

The relief items comprised both food and non-food essentials aimed at supporting the recovery and wellbeing of affected households.