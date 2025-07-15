More Nigerians Hail Buhari in Death, Honour His Legacy

Our Correspondents





For the second day running, since the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a deluge of tributes from Nigerians and sympathisers across the world have continued to pour in, acknowledging his personal attributes of discipline, simplicity and Spartan lifestyle.

Buhari, aged 82, died after a protracted illness about 4.30pm in London on Sunday.

Akume: He Served with Honour, Integrity

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, described Buhari as a true patriot, statesman, and disciplined leader who served Nigeria with honour and integrity.

In a statement by Director, Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, the SGF, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former president.

He stated that Buhari’s legacy, spanning his leadership as military Head of State (1984–1985) and as democratically elected President (2015–2023), was defined by a resolute fight against corruption, a commitment to national unity, and unwavering dedication to public service.

Akume said Buhari led with calm strength, moral clarity, and unmatched devotion to the Nigerian project, adding that his vision for a better, safer, and more transparent Nigeria inspired millions across the country and beyond as well as posterity.

Mustapha: Buhari Remained Committed to Concept of Nigeria Without Wavering

Former Secretary to the Government of the. Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in a glowing tribute, described the departed former president as a patriot, who believed, without wavering, in the idea of Nigeria.

In a statement, yesterday, Mustapha described the passing of the former president as a closure of a long and defining chapter in Nigeria’s journey.

According to the former SGF, Buhari, through decades of uncertainty, transition, and transformation, remained committed to the principle that Nigeria, despite its imperfections, was worth believing in, worth defending, and worth holding together.

Mustapha, who served as SGF from 2017 to 2023 in the Buhari administration, added that Buhari’s life was shaped by restraint, purpose, and a rare discipline of character, stressing that the former president did not seek noise, nor chased favour.

Mustapha stated of Buhari, “He believed that a nation’s greatness must be anchored on values, honour, responsibility and service to a cause greater than self. He stood firm when it was easier to bend. He held back when it was tempting to indulge. And in his own quiet way, he reminded a generation that leadership can still mean fidelity to principle, not performance.

“Now, he returns to his Maker. And we, as a nation, are left with the sobering task of drawing meaning from his life, not by romanticising it, but by reflecting on what it stood for: that to love Nigeria is not a slogan. It is a lifelong commitment, one that demands integrity, sacrifice, and an abiding belief in our collective future.”

Amaechi: Buhari Served with Honour

Former Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, described Buhari as a true patriot, who served Nigeria with honour.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, said the late president, under whom he served as a minister for two terms, was a true leader that Nigerians would miss.

In a statement he personally signed on Monday morning, Amaechi said Buhari fought corruption as a leader.

He stated, “It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of our former President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who departed this life on July 13, 2025, in London.

“President Buhari was more than a leader—a statesman whose disciplined commitment to integrity, national service, and the fight against corruption left an indelible mark on our nation’s conscience.

“I had the privilege of serving under his administration as Minister of Transportation for two terms, during which I witnessed firsthand his unwavering dedication to the progress and stability of Nigeria.

“He led with quiet strength, courage, and a deep love for the country he served with honour—both in uniform and in civilian leadership. His belief in accountability, order, and national pride will continue to inspire generations to come.

“As we mourn this irreparable loss, we also celebrate a life devoted to duty, patriotism, and sacrifice. May the Almighty grant his family the fortitude to bear this pain, and may Nigeria remain guided by the principles he stood for. Rest in peace, Baba. Your legacy endures.”

Fayemi: Buhari Was a Tenacious Leader Misunderstood by Many

The immediate-past governor of Ekiti State and former Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, expressed deep sorrow over the death of Buhari.

In a statement on Monday that he personally signed, Fayemi extended condolences to the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, calling for prayers and support during this period of national mourning.

He described the late president as a man of deep conviction and great tenacity, who never gave up on his dream of leading Nigeria democratically, despite suffering several electoral defeats before his eventual victory in 2015.

Fayemi stated, “President Buhari’s life was defined by resilience and an unyielding belief in the Nigerian project. He contested and lost multiple presidential elections but never gave up on his commitment to the ideals he believed in.

“His eventual victory in 2015 and re-election in 2019 were testaments to his perseverance and the trust millions of Nigerians placed in his leadership.”

Fayemi served in Buhari’s cabinet as Minister of Mines and Steel Development, and also chaired the APC Presidential Primary Convention that produced Buhari as the party’s flagbearer in 2014.

He stated that the former president left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape.

Fayemi stated, “His administration undertook some of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in recent Nigerian history, including massive road constructions, the revitalisation of rail transport, and the Second Niger Bridge. He believed in building for the future, and his legacy in this regard will long outlive his time in office.”

Lai Mohammed: I Lost a Father Figure

Former Minister of Information and Culture under Buhari, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, likened the death of his former boss to the personal loss of a leader, mentor, and father figure. Mohammed stated this in a statement yesterday, which he personally signed.

Mohammed, who served in the Buhari administration for eight years, from 2015 to 2023, described Buhari as a true humanist and a man, who constantly prioritised empathy, compassion, and the well-being of others in all his actions.

He stated, “Many have rightly described him in their tributes as a rare patriot, a man of unwavering faith and character, an incorruptible leader, a humble statesman and the very epitome of honesty.

“Throughout the nearly eight years that I served as the spokesman for his government, he always asked after my well-being and how I was coping with the demands of the job, even though the burden he bore was infinitely heavier. On one occasion, he publicly remarked, ‘I pity Lai Mohammed.’

“The bond we shared and the trust and confidence he reposed in me gave me strength, especially during the most difficult times. In his eyes, I could do no wrong, and that unwavering support meant the world to me.”

Mohammed added that his special relationship with Buhari transcended their time in office, adding that he kept in touch with Buhari, visiting Daura, and spending three nights with him at his home town.

He said, “Our final meeting was in Kaduna during the last Ramadan. Though I was informed he normally didn’t receive visitors on that particular day, he still made time for me. We spent many hours together, just the two of us. Little did I know it would be our last meeting on this side of the great divide.

“When I heard of the illness that took him to London, I continued to check on his condition through his aides, while also praying fervently for his recovery.”

Gbemisola Saraki: Behind Buhari’s firm Resolve Was a Man of Gentle Humanity

Immediate past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, CON, said the news of the death of Buhari brought with it a deep sense of national and personal loss.

Saraki was appointed into Buhari’s cabinet, first as Minister of State for Transportation in August 2019, before she was deployed to Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in July 2022.

She said, in a statement on Monday, titled, “From Allah we come, and to Him we shall return,” that the late president was a man of unshakable principles, quiet strength, and rare humility.

The former minister stated, “Though he held the highest office in the land, he lived simply and asked for little — yet gave his all for the peace, progress, and dignity of the people he served.

“Behind his firm resolve was a man of gentle humanity and a sharp, often unexpected sense of humour that revealed his warmth and wisdom. He carried the weight of leadership with grace, guided by integrity, and remained deeply committed to the values he believed in. His legacy is one of service, sacrifice, and steadfast belief in the promise of this nation.

“His belief in honesty of service, his attention to the downtrodden; the fight for a better Nigeria, and his principled givenness to a democratic dispensation, solidify his place as a towering figure in our country’s history.”

Onyejeocha: Buhari Loved Nigeria

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, joined millions of Nigerians to mourn Buhari, saying the former president loved the country.

Paying her tribute, Onyejeocha likened Buhari’s passion for Nigeria to a farmer who tended his land

In the tribute by her media office, the minister remembered the late statesman as “that rare soul who moved through the noisy arena of politics without ever being corrupted by it”.

She stated, “He governed like an old farmer tends his land: with stubborn patience, indifferent to seasons of criticism, focused only on planting what he believed would bear fruit long after his watch ended.”

NLC: He Gave His Best to Nigeria

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) extolled the late president, saying, “He gave his best to a country he strongly felt was in a state of disrepair.”

NLC, in a statement by its president, Joe Ajaero, expressed sadness over the demise of Buhari

The union stated, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of our former President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari in a London hospital at the age of 82.

“Our hearts are with the immediate family, friends and associates in these trying moments, especially his activist wife, Hajiya Aisha.

“We must admit; his death has come as a surprise even as his first term was marked by long spells in hospital. But he emerged from it all strong and impregnable.

“Even out of office, his ramrod frame and long measured strides in or out of his farm were thought to be eloquent testimony of his good health. But we are all mortal.

“Buhari gave his best to a country he strongly felt was in a state of disrepair. He had two chances to fix the country.

“First, as a young angry military general and second, as a conciliatory civilian president with a fatherly disposition. What the results were are entirely left to history and the individual.”

Matawalle, Buratai, Yahaya Mourn

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Buhari.

In a condolence letter he personally signed, Matawalle said Buhari served with distinction in the Nigerian military, ultimately rising to the esteemed rank of General and military Head of State from 1983 to 1985.

According to him, “His contributions have made him a pivotal figure in Nigeria’s modern political landscape, and his legacy of honour, integrity, patriotism, and unwavering national service will forever be etched in the annals of our nation’s history.”

He said Buhari embodied discipline and public service, stating that his steadfast belief in a united and indivisible Nigeria inspired countless individuals, including many Nigerians who regarded him as a role model.

Ex-Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (Rtd), also expressed sorrow over Buhari’s demise.

Buratai stated that Buhari’s death marked the end of an era, an era defined by uncommon dedication to nation-building, resolute leadership, and steadfast devotion to the ideals of honesty, integrity, and patriotism.

He said Nigeria had lost one of its greatest sons, and the world had lost a statesman of principle and conviction.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin said, “With his clear strategic direction and consistent support, he was able to lead the Nigerian Army through a historic transformation. The military became more professional, better trained, and better equipped.

“Under his leadership and with his belief in their mission, they successfully reclaimed all territories previously held by Boko Haram and made significant strides in the broader counterterrorism, anti-banditry, and anti-kidnapping efforts across the country.”

Similarly, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya (Rtd), said Buhari’s death was an immeasurable loss to Nigeria and the world.

Yahaya stated that Buhari’s life exemplified honesty, integrity, discipline, and patriotism, adding that he led with simplicity and a resolute commitment to national service.

He said, “His place in the history of our great nation is firmly cemented, and his legacy will continue to guide generations yet unborn.

“I remain forever grateful for the trust he reposed in me when, in 2021, he appointed me as the Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army on 27 May 2021, at the rank of Major General and subsequently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and gave the mandate to continue the fight against insurgency and other security threats across the country.”

Walson-Jack: His Legacy Etched in Our History

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, said Buhari as a statesman had his legacy firmly etched in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

Walson-Jack said Buhari was one person, who led with distinction, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to national service. She stated this yesterday in heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the family of Buhari and the government and people of Katsina State following the passing of the former president.

In a statement, Walson-Jack said Buhari remained as a symbol of integrity and patriotic dedication from his stewardship as military Head of State (1984–1985), to his tenure as a democratically elected President (2015–2023).

She said the Buhari administration achieved notable milestones in public sector reform, particularly through the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2017–2020 (FCSSIP-20) and its successor, the FCSSIP 2021–2025.

Walson-Jack stated, “These efforts enhanced transparency, strengthened the anti-corruption framework, expanded social investment programmes, and accelerated infrastructure renewal across the country.

“His enduring impact on the Civil Service, marked by the promotion of efficiency, accountability, and the digitilisation of government operations continues to drive administrative transformation.”

Soludo: He Was a Towering Figure in Nigeria’s History

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, described Buhari as a towering figure in Nigeria’s history.

In a message by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, Soludo stated that the demise of Buhari marked the end of an era, as he was a dedicated patriot of the country.

He stated, “His life was characterised by an unyielding commitment to integrity, discipline, and the pursuit of a better Nigeria.

“From his early days as a military officer to his tenure as Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, he consistently demonstrated a profound love for Nigeria and its people.

“Of particular recall was his popular stance against public indiscipline as executed with War Against Indiscipline (WAI) campaign during his first coming as military head of state.”

The statement added that Buhari championed initiatives aimed at strengthening the economy, improving agricultural output, and ensuring the welfare of all Nigerians.

Ngige: Buhari Was Incorruptible, Laid Foundation Amid Economic, Security Crises

Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, defended the legacy of Buhari, saying history would judge him kindly for his efforts to stabilise Nigeria during turbulent times.

In an interview on ARISE TV, Ngige described Buhari as a patriot, an incorruptible leader, and a man who laid the groundwork for long-term development, despite inheriting major economic and security challenges.

He said Buhari was a selfless leader, who remained committed to national service. He recalled Buhari’s early service in the military, including his role during the civil war and his tenure as Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund under General Sani Abacha, which he credited with key infrastructure and healthcare improvements.

“Nigerians should know that this is a patriot. He was a man who loved Nigeria,” Ngige said, adding, “He served in various capacities and always did his best to uplift the country.”

Addressing criticism of Buhari’s economic performance, Ngige argued that the former president took office during a period of severe economic instability, citing a drastic drop in oil production and global oil prices.

Despite the economic downturn, Ngige highlighted Buhari’s emphasis on infrastructure, food self-sufficiency, and fiscal discipline, pointing to the completion of major projects, like the Abuja-Kaduna rail line and the long-delayed second Niger Bridge.

Bamidele: Buhari, Awujale Were Unrepentant Proponents of Peace, Stability and Unity

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, paid tributes to Buhari and the Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Awujale of Ijebu Ode, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona (Ogbagba II), describing them as unrepentant proponents of peace, stability and unity

In a statement by Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Office of the Leader of the Senate, on Monday, Bamidele reflected on how Buhari and Oba Adetona patriotically served their fatherland, states, and communities before they were both called home, respectively, at full ripe ages of 82 and 91.

He observed that their passage was not just a huge loss to their immediate families, communities, and states, but also to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, West Africa, Africa, at large, and the black nations worldwide, which they served in different capacities until Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Bamidele highlighted Buhari’s struggles for a graft-free Nigeria, starting from when he fearlessly contested the presidential elections on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), to when he spearheaded the formation of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and when he teamed up with the progressives across the Nigeria to form All Progressives Congress (APC), the political force that eventually brought the progressives to national prominence in 2015.

On behalf of the Senate and its South-west Caucus, he condoled with the Anikilaya Ruling House of Ijebu-Ode, the entire people of Ijebu Kingdom, as well as the government and people of Ogun State over the passage of the highly revered monarch, whose departure from was announced on Sunday.

Bamidele described the departed monarch as a natural proponent of peace and stability, whose reign between January 1960 and July 2025 witnessed real growth and development.

He said Adetona ruled consciously, not as a sectional leader, but as the ruler of all his subjects regardless of their political leaning, race, and religion.

NSCIA: His Life Characterised by Sacrifice, Service

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of the President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, said Buhari’s death marked the end of an eventful journey characterised by sacrifice, service, and commitment to national development.

In a statement by Secretary General of NSCIA, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, the group said, “Former President Buhari wasa beacon of integrity and discipline who lived a life anchored in the principles of Islam and inspired millions of people through his personal example and public conduct.

“Honoured to lead Nigeria as both a military and civilian leader, he left indelible imprints on the pages of our national history. His life and legacy demonstrate the power of faith, persistence, discipline, humility and abiding faith in the Almighty Allah.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Her Excellency, Hajia Aisha Buhari, his children, extended family, the Emir and Emirate of Daura as well as the Governor and people of Katsina state and the entire Muslim ummah.

“We equally commiserate with our dear President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the transition of his political associate and predecessor. We pray that the Almighty Allah grant him, the Federal Government and the entire Nigerians the fortitude to bear the loss.”

NSCIA added, “For those of us still alive, it is important to draw inspiration from the Glorious Qur’an about what awaits us: ‘Every soul will taste death, and you will only be given your [full] compensation on the Day of Resurrection.’

“So he who is drawn away from the Fire and admitted to Paradise has attained [his desire]. And what is the life of this world except the enjoyment of delusion?”

Ojo: Buhari, Man with Many Qualities

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governor Council, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Kayode Ojo, commiserated with President Bola Tinubu, Buhari’s family, the government of Katsina State, and Nigerians over the demise of the former president.

According to him, “The late President Buhari was a man with many qualities that include humility, incorrigible, sincerity, hard work, patriotism, and perseverance, among others.”

Ojo added that Buhari’s death had created a vacuum within the Nigerian leadership context that will be difficult to fill.

Aliyu to Tinubu: Immortalise Buhari

Founder and National Convener of National Agenda for Tinubu 2027 (NAFT.27) and a strong member of APC, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim, called on Tinubu to immortalise Buhari by naming any of Nigeria’s critical national assets after him.

By initiating the presidential proclamation, Ibrahim explained, Tinubu would not only be immortalising the memory of Buhari, but would also allow posterity to remember the great leader who, after retirement from the military, showed resilience.

According to Ibrahim, by naming a critical national facility after the late president, Tinubu would help keep the memory of the war veteran-transformed democrat, “whose erstwhile military sins against the democratic elite class, had been forgiven by all Nigerians.”

IPCR DG: Buhari Entrenched Culture of Peace, Conflict Resolution in Nigeria

Director-General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the late former president.

Ochogwu acknowledged Buhari’s immense contribution and commitment to the promotion and entrenchment of a culture of peace and conflict resolution through non-kinetic means in Nigeria and Africa during his tenure as president.

He added that the former president’s policies impacted millions, promoting peace initiatives that advanced the cause of peace and security, not only in Nigeria, but also on the continent.

Ochogwu stated that the late president would be remembered for his resilience, integrity, and purposeful leadership aimed at fostering a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Tompolo: Buhari Was Principled, Patriotic

Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, described Buhari as a principled and patriotic Nigerian.

In a condolence message, Tompolo stated that Buhari contributed his quota to the development of Nigeria during his tenure as President from 2015 to 2023.

“He was not a materialistic person and was content with what God blessed him with. He sought persons of character, goodwill, and vigour to serve the country while he was President,” Tompolo said.

Buhari: ADC Declares 3 Days Mourning

African Democratic Congress (ADC) officially announced a three-day period of national mourning to honour the life and legacy of Buhari.

The announcement was made by the party’s Interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, in a statement in Abuja.

In the statement signed by Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, Mark explained that the action was in recognition of the profound impact of Buhari’s leadership and contributions to the Nigerian state.

ADC also announced the immediate suspension of all political activities at both national and state levels throughout the mourning period.

Mark emphasised that Buhari’s life was marked by unwavering dedication to the service of Nigeria, both in military and civilian capacities.

He stated, “President Muhammadu Buhari was a statesman of exceptional character. As a soldier, he fought bravely to preserve the unity and territorial integrity of our nation.

“As a democratically elected President, he contributed significantly to the growth and consolidation of democratic governance in Nigeria. His leadership reflected discipline, commitment, and a deep sense of patriotism.”

Fagbemi: Buhari Would Be Remembered for His Unwavering Dedication to Nigeria

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, observed that Buhari’s death marked the end of an era in Nigeria’s political and moral history, saying the late former president would be remembered for his love for Nigeria.

Fagbemi said, “He will be remembered with profound respect for his unwavering dedication to God and country — a man of austere values, gentle strength, unyielding integrity, and a life defined by principled service in the quest for national transformation.”

According to the AGF, Buhari as president made significant strides in strengthening the administration of justice and advancing law reform.

He said Buhari’s tenure witnessed the enactment of landmark statutes, bold policy initiatives, and far-reaching institutional reforms.

Fagbemi stated, “These included the modernisation of correctional services, policing, anti-money laundering frameworks, asset recovery systems, federalism through the devolution of powers, electoral reform, and the deepening of good governance.

“It was under the leadership of former President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigeria initiated the successful challenge to the $11 billion P&ID arbitral award. That bold and strategic effort was steadfastly carried forward by President Bola Tinubu, ultimately enabling our nation to avert a crippling financial burden.

“Even in retirement, his unwavering sense of duty to the nation never diminished. I vividly recall visiting him in both London and Daura when his support was once again sought to help Nigeria confront another predatory claim — this time concerning the Mambila Hydroelectric Power Project. Despite the demands of age and the comfort of private life, former President Buhari selflessly agreed to serve as a witness.

“In January 2025, he travelled to Paris and stood before the tribunal, bearing testimony for the country he loved with rare and steadfast conviction.”

National Constitutional Summit Shifted by One Day to Honour Buhari, Awujale

The opening ceremony of the National Summit on the Future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy, convened by The Patriots, in partnership with Nigerian Political Summit Group (NPSG), was rescheduled by one day in honour of two eminent national figures, former President Muhammadu Buhari and Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who both passed away on Sunday, July 13.

Originally slated to hold from Tuesday, July 15 to Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Abuja, the emergency constitutional summit will now commence on Wednesday, July 16 and end on Friday, July 18.

The shift, according to a statement, became necessary to honour the memory and legacies of the two iconic Nigerian leaders.

The statement signed by Chairman of The Patriots, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, said the decision to defer the opening ceremony by one day followed the ongoing preparations for the burial of the late former president in Daura, Katsina State, and the Awujale of Ijebuland in Ijebu, Ogun State.

It said many key stakeholders, including national delegates and dignitaries, were currently en route to both locations to pay their final respects, and would not be able to arrive in Abuja for the Tuesday opening as earlier scheduled.

“Meanwhile, arrival of summit delegates and stakeholders for Registration and Accreditation will continue until Tuesday, July 15, as earlier planned, while the opening ceremony will now hold on Wednesday, July 16, in recognition of the national mourning and out of deep respect for the two departed statesmen,” the statement read.

Idris: Buhari Championed Policies That Gingered National Unity, Social Investment

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said Buhari, through his policies, championed programmes aimed at fostering national unity, social investment, improving infrastructure, and addressing security challenges. Idris stated this Monday in a statement, where he eulogised the former president.

The minister said, “With profound sorrow and a deep sense of loss, adding Buhari was a distinguished statesman, patriot, and a gentleman soldier, who served Nigeria with unwavering dedication.

“His stewardship as Military Head of State from January 1984 to August 1985 and as democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023 left an indelible mark on the nation’s history. His historic victory in the 2015 general election underscored his enduring commitment to Nigeria’s democratic progress.

“Known for his integrity, discipline, and resolute anti-corruption stance, President Buhari championed policies aimed at fostering national unity, social investment, improving infrastructure, and addressing security challenges.”

Idris expressed the deepest condolences of the federal government, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, to the family of the late former president, particularly his wife, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, and his children.

He also commiserated with the government and people of Katsina State, where Buhari was born, and, indeed, all Nigerians.

Ogbeha Orders Prayers for Buhari

North Central leader and Kogi State Coordinator of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator Tunde Ogbeha, ordered prayers for Buhari, while also paying glowing tribute to him.

Ogbeha, who represented Kogi West Senatorial District on the platform of Peoples Democratic (PDP), explained that the coalition had already scheduled a programme before the news of the death of the former president.

He pointed out that as mark of honour and respect to the departed soul, all other activities had been suspended.

Ogbeha called for both Islamic and Christian prayers for the repose of the soul of Buhari and prayed to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In his remarks, Senator Nuhurudeen Abatemi spoke glowingly of the late former president and commended him for his unwavering commitment to the service of the nation.

Abatemi recalled when Buhari became the military Head of State in 1984 and came back to join party politics in 2003, and subsequently won the presidential election on the platform of APC in 2015.

Former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, prayed to God to repose the soul of Buhari, calling on all members of the coalition in Kogi State to forget about the past and embrace peace for the emancipation of the people of the state from poverty.

Fubara: It’s a Significant Loss to Nigeria

Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, expressed sadness over the demise of the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a condolence message, Fubara extended his sympathies to the late president’s family, President Bola Tinubu, as well as the government and people of Nigeria, describing the loss as a significant one for the nation.

In the massage by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara acknowledged the former president’s contributions to national development and leadership.

He described Buhari as a leader of discipline, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

Marwa: Buhari Was a True Statesman, Patriot, Servant-leader

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen Buba Marwa, described Buhari as a true stateman, patriot and servant-leader.

In a statement personally signed, he wrote, “It is with profound sorrow that my family and I mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a true statesman, patriot, and servant-leader who dedicated his life to the service of our great nation.

“His tenure was marked by unwavering commitment to duty, courage in the face of adversity, and an abiding sense of responsibility to the Nigerian people.

“Former President Buhari will be remembered for his steadfast efforts to restore discipline in governance, and pursuit of security and stability during some of the most challenging periods in our national history.

“His administration championed infrastructural development, advanced agricultural reform, and sought to lay the groundwork for self-sufficiency and national pride.

“He possessed the rare ability to inspire calm amidst uncertainty and to lead with quiet resolve. His integrity, simplicity, and personal discipline set him apart as a leader whose actions often spoke louder than words.

“Through the years, his dedication to public service was evident, in his early days as military Head of State and later as a democratically elected President who returned to power with a vision of national rebirth.”

APC Closes National Secretariat for Buhari

All Progressives Congress (APC) announced the closure of its national secretariat in Abuja in honour of Buhari.

National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, in a statement, said the secretariat would be reopened on Thursday.

He said, “As directed by the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, Hon. Bukar Dalori, the Party’s National Secretariat will be closed starting today, Monday, July 14 and will reopen on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

“We urge Party faithful to use this period of national mourning for quiet reflection and prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed leader.”

Onuigbo: Buhari’s Climate Legacy Elevated Nigeria on Global Stage

The representative of the South-east on the Governing Board of North East Development Commission (NEDC), Sir Sam Onuigbo, described the late former president as a leader whose commitment to climate legislation gave Nigeria international recognition and pride.

In a statement, Onuigbo, a former two-term lawmaker and sponsor of the historic Climate Change Bill, said Buhari’s assent to the Climate Change Act in 2021 positioned Nigeria as a serious player on global climate issues and development.

“By that singular act and focus on proactive legislation, the former president made Nigeria stand tall in the international community. His death has robbed the country of a rich source of international pride,” Onuigbo said.

He recalled how the bill, which had been previously declined in the 6th, 7th and 8th Assemblies, finally received presidential assent during the 9th Assembly on November 17, 2021, marking a turning point in Nigeria’s environmental governance and international credibility.

Mutfwang: Buhari’s Death Has Deprived the Nation of His Wealth of Wisdom

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, expressed sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his death has robbed Nigeria of his wealth of wisdom.

Mutfwang described Buhari’s death as a monumental loss, not only to his immediate family, the people of Katsina State, and the nation, but also to the African continent and the global community, at large. He reflected on the late statesman’s enduring legacy, recalling his role in shaping Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements during his tenure as military Head of State.

He said the demise of the former president at this critical juncture in Nigeria’s democratic journey had deprived the nation of his wealth of wisdom in pursuit of peace, unity, and stability.

While acknowledging the depth of grief that words could not fully soothe, Mutfwang urged the bereaved family to find comfort in the late president’s enduring legacies.

Olawepo-Hashim: He Was a Patriot, Advocate of Transparency in Public Office

Former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, described Buhari as a patriot and advocate of transparency and modesty in public office.

In a statement from his media department in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim said, “I encountered him personally at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), when my company, Set and Sell Communication was responsible for the production of the Fund’s monthly Newspaper, PTF news between 1997 and 1998.

“The late president was the Chairman working cordially with his member/Secretary, Chief Tayo Akpata whose office was directly responsible for supervising our work.”

“The General who was in love with the beauty of the full colored publication when such was rare in Nigeria gave the continuation of the publication its full support.

“Even though we shared divergent political views and platforms on most occasions, the General did send his commendation through trusted relations on positions I held which he considered patriotic despite our different platforms.”

Nwajuiba: Buhari Faced Battles on All Fronts But Laid Strong Foundations

Former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, yesterday, stated that despite the many criticisms late President Mohammadu Buhari faced, he delivered tangible gains in security, infrastructure, and social programmes during his eight-year tenure.

In an interview on AriseTV Primetime, Nwajuiba emphasised Buhari’s unwavering pursuit of his three core priorities: security, economic stabilisation, and anti-corruption.

“He faced all of them squarely,” said Nwajuiba, describing the former president as forthright and committed to the national good.

One of the most pivotal moments of Buhari’s presidency came early, when a serious illness forced him to temporarily hand over power to then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Nwajuiba recalled.

The health crisis, according to Nwajuiba, interrupted the president’s momentum and complicated his agenda.

“He became very ill and had to hand over power, for a considerable period,” he recalled.

Despite these setbacks, Nwajuiba said Buhari returned to office to confront a hostile National Assembly and entrenched political practices, such as budget padding.

“He had a different approach to nation-building,” the former minister said, adding, “He couldn’t just dictate. He had to bow to the party and be more malleable.”

Fani-Kayode: He Was a Mighty Warrior

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, described the death of Buhari as the passing of a mighty warrior.

He wrote, in a statement, “With yesterday’s tragic passing, it is clear that the last of the three great Mahdis and most formidable warriors and messianic leaders of Northern Nigeria has finally fallen.

“The first was Sheik Usman Dan Fodio, who founded and established the Sokoto Caliphate, the second was Sir Ahmadu Bello, who was the erstwhile Premier of the old Northern Region and the Sardauna of Sokoto and the third was General Muhammadu Buhari, who was the immediate past President of Nigeria and the man that was commonly referred to by the Northern masses as ‘Mai Gaskiya’.

“All three were revered by their people and were regarded as not just pious and righteous men but also deeply courageous souls who would do anything in defence of their faith and who risked all in their fight against injustice and evil.

“Yet Buhari managed to achieve what the others could not: he became the indisputable leader of not just the North but also of the whole of Nigeria and he did it THREE times!

“His role in the affairs of our nation transcended politics and veered into the spiritual. In the North, he was not seen as a mere political leader but more as a religion and his following was indescribable, unprecedented and massive.

“He was a rare phenomenon and an intrguing enigma: a remarkable man and inspirational leader whose destiny was intrinsically intertwined with Nigeria’s.

“He managed to achieve what no other Nigerian leader has managed to achieve in our entire history: the unflinching, unconditional, unquestioning and literally fanatical adulation and love of the whole of the core North and the support of many in the South.

“He was indeed the first amongst equals and, love him or hate him, his legacy and commitment to the service of our nation has left an indelible mark.”

Sylva: My Heart is Heavy With Sorrow

As commiserations continued over the death of Buhari, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, lamented the death of his former boss.

Sylva stated, “President Buhari represented different things to different people. But no one, however narrow-minded, can deny that he was a great patriot. He was a man of unquestionable integrity. He was a model of discipline.

“Throughout his career – whether as an officer in the military or a public servant in politics – his was a banner without stain. His unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress and stability will forever be remembered.

“During my tour of duty as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources under President Buhari, he fully endorsed my efforts in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which had been in the pipeline for more than 20 years.

“The PIA represents a watershed. He also wholeheartedly supported my commitment to push the country towards gas which is a cleaner energy, and is a more abundant resource in Nigeria.

“President Buhari’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress and stability was unparalleled. Not only did he desire, he worked for life more abundant for all. He pushed for inclusive citizenship.”

LCCI: Buhari Leaves A Legacy of Fighting Corruption

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) declared that Buhari left a legacy of anticorruption and blocking leakages in public finance. The chamber stated this in a condolence message to the family of the late Buhari, the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and all Nigerians.

The statement, which was signed by Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said, “As a statesman who led the country from 2015 to 2023, President Buhari leaves a legacy defined by a deep commitment to fighting corruption, blocking revenue leakages, fighting insurgency, structural reforms, and infrastructure development.

“Throughout his tenure, President Buhari demonstrated an unwavering focus on laying the foundations for a self-reliant, resilient, and transparent economy.

“His administration navigated through turbulent global and domestic headwinds, oil price collapses, recessions, security challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic, yet pursued long-overdue reforms with strategic patience and political courage.”

LCCI said one of the most notable milestones of the Buhari administration was the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021, which ended nearly two decades of legislative inertia in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Almona stated, “The PIA introduced a modern regulatory framework, ensured fiscal clarity, empowered host communities through equity-based development funds, and restructured national oil institutions for greater efficiency and competitiveness. This landmark reform will serve generations to come

“President Buhari signed the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, a sweeping update to Nigeria’s business regulation framework.

“The act simplified corporate processes, enabled single-member companies, and introduced governance transparency through beneficial ownership disclosures, boosting investor confidence and modernising the private sector environment.”

LCCI added that Buhari’s administration institutionalised annual Finance Acts (2019–2022) to reform the country’s tax policies, broaden the non-oil revenue base, and improve compliance, all within a stakeholder engagement framework.

It said, “These were accompanied by the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (Amendment) Act, which improved Nigeria’s revenue position in deepwater oil production.

“In infrastructure, President Buhari’s government oversaw the completion of key national projects such as the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri rail lines, and over 13,000 kilometers of rehabilitated roads across the federation.

“The Presidential Power Initiative with Siemens aimed to boost power transmission and distribution in the energy sector.

“The digital economy also saw significant progress through expanded broadband coverage and the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy launch, setting the stage for Nigeria’s thriving tech ecosystem.”

Almona also said Buhari’s administration championed several programmes to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

These included the MSME Survival Fund, N-Power, Trader Moni, and Market Moni schemes. The enactment of Executive Orders 003 and 005 mandated government agencies to prioritise locally produced goods and services, supporting indigenous enterprises and innovation, she stated.

Almona also said, “Through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), significant strides were made in simplifying business registration, port operations, and tax processes, earning Nigeria improved rankings in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business index.

“In governance, the Buhari administration made significant efforts to strengthen public finance and reduce waste through the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), initiated by the Jonathan Administration, Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), and the Whistleblower Policy, all of which contributed to greater fiscal transparency and accountability in the public sector.

“While opinions may vary across sectors and regions, there is broad acknowledgment that President Buhari’s legacy lies in his emphasis on systems building, long-term reform, and governance structures that promote self-sufficiency and institutional continuity.

“His vision of a Nigeria driven by local content, economic discipline, and national resilience will remain relevant in the country’s journey toward sustainable development.”

The chamber said it paid tribute to a leader who pursued economic reform with integrity and commitment.

It said, “We call on current and future leaders to build on these foundations and continue to advance policies that support enterprise, innovation, and inclusive growth.

“Current and future administrations are also expected to learn lessons from any mistakes made during his tenures.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace.”