Lagos CJ Opens New Court in Amuwo Odofin

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, has inaugurated a new Court Division in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, calling it a major step toward making justice more accessible to residents. He said the new court would help reduce the stress and delays, caused by long travel times and traffic in Lagos.

Speaking during the commissioning on Thursday, Justice Alogba said it was unfair for people to travel 10 to 15 kilometres just to attend court sittings. “Imagine someone leaving home at 6:30am, but arriving late and missing their case, this is how ordinary people lose access to justice”, he said.

He praised the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Chairman, Mr Valentine Buraimoh, and local Lawyers for supporting the project. He noted that the court will serve as a relief point between the Apapa and Badagry Judicial Divisions, and help reduce the pressure on existing courts.

“This is just the beginning”, Justice Alogba said. “We plan to build a full High Court complex here. It shows what can happen when people work together for a good cause.” He also urged Lawyers to uphold their integrity, and avoid filing unnecessary applications in court.

“Lawyers must stop using the court as a place to gamble”, he warned. “Give honest advice to your clients, and they will respect you more and even pay you better.”

In his remarks, Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Valentine Buraimoh said the new court would improve justice delivery, create jobs, and boost public confidence in the rule of law. “This court is a symbol of fairness and peace for our people”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the Amuwo Odofin Lawyers’ Forum, Chris Aghaonu, thanked the Judiciary for bringing both a Magistrate and High Court to the area. He described it as a “new dawn”, for grassroots justice in the community.

The event was attended by senior members of the Judiciary, government officials, and members of the Nigerian Bar Association, all of whom commended the project as a timely and impactful intervention in legal infrastructure development.