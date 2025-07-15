Firm Warns against Patronising Fake Data Numbering System

Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) Nigeria, the sole authorised provider of the globally recognised Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number in the country, has raised the alarm over the rise of fraudulent individuals and entities falsely claiming to offer DUNS registration services.

The DUNS number is a unique nine-digit identifier used globally to verify the legitimacy of businesses and track their commercial records.

As a trusted name in business data and analytics, D&B issues these identifiers to support transparency and trust in the global marketplace, according to a statement by the company.

In Nigeria, the company is the only authorised issuer of the DUNS number. However, it has noted a disturbing increase in scammers posing as its representatives and targeting unsuspecting individuals online. These impostors often promise expedited DUNS Number registration in exchange for payment via unverified platforms.

To ensure authenticity, D&B Nigeria, has therefore, advised businesses to use only its official contact channels in seeking information from the company.

Commenting on this development, Senior Manager, Customer Success & Engagement at Dun & Bradstreet Nigeria, Atinuke Williams, said: “We do not outsource DUNS Number services to any third parties or agents. Any such claims are false. We urge the public to remain vigilant and use only our official channels to apply for or verify a DUNS Number.”

The company warned that falling victim to these scams can result in data breaches, financial loss, and reputational damage. In some cases, victims have received counterfeit DUNS Numbers that do not appear in D&B’s global database.

D&B Nigeria reiterated its commitment to supporting business integrity and urges all companies to stay informed and cautious when seeking business verification services.