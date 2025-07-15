Atiku Abubakar

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a man whose life was defined by unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline, and a lifelong commitment to the sovereignty and unity of our great nation.

President Buhari was not just a former Head of State, he was a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience. From the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with the kind of austere conviction and firm belief in duty that marked him as a soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will.

His death is not just a loss to his immediate family and the people of Daura, it is a profound national tragedy. Nigeria has lost a statesman who bore the burdens of leadership in both turbulent and triumphant times and whose legacy will be remembered for generations to come.

To his beloved family, I offer my deepest condolences. I pray for strength and comfort in this time of grief. To the people of Katsina State and the entire nation, I mourn with you. May we all take solace in the knowledge that he gave his life to the service of Nigeria and never wavered in his belief in her promise.

May Allah, the Most Merciful, forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus.

•Atiku Abubakar, GCON

Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007.