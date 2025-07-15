At 86, Osoba’s Leadership Continues to Inspire, Says Oladele

Abuja, Nigeria- Hon. Kayode Oladele, Acting Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), has extended heartfelt felicitations to former Governor of Ogun State and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on the occasion of his 86th birthday.

In a statement personally signed on Tuesday, July 15, Hon. Oladele described Chief Osoba as “a quintessential journalist, consummate politician, and father of modern Ogun State whose life of service, courage, and unwavering commitment to democratic ideals continues to inspire generations.”

According to Oladele, Chief Osoba is not only a towering figure in Ogun State’s political history but also a national icon. “His contributions to press freedom, democratic governance, and the development of our dear state remain indelible. His leadership as Governor of our dear State laid solid foundations for modern Ogun, while his wisdom and guidance have continued to shape political discourse and nurture new generations of leaders.”

Oladele praised Chief Osoba as a man of integrity, a bridge-builder, and a selfless leader who consistently places public interest above personal gain. He also commended Osoba’s pivotal role in the struggle against military dictatorship and his unwavering advocacy for the rule of law and good governance.

“On behalf of my family and associates, I warmly congratulate our dear father and leader, Akinrogun Osoba, on this milestone,” Oladele said. “We thank God for preserving him and pray that the Almighty God continues to grant him good health, strength, and peace to enjoy more years of fulfillment and to continue guiding us with his wealth of experience.”

He urged the people of Ogun State and Nigerians at large to celebrate Chief Osoba’s enduring legacy by upholding the values of unity, equity, and public service that have defined his life.

“At 86, Chief Osoba remains a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of principled leadership. May he continue to enjoy more healthy years and may his impact endure,” Oladele concluded.