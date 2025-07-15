Aided by AllOn, Auxano Achieves  IEC Certification for Solar Panels

Auxano Solar, a prominent solar panel assembling company has reached a significant milestone in its clean energy journey by obtaining the prestigious IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 certifications for its photovoltaic (PV) modules.

These certifications, awarded by TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognized testing and certification body, confirmed that Auxano’s solar panels meet rigorous international standards for safety, performance, and durability.

The certification process was made possible through the venture-building support of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), delivered in partnership with the AllOn Hub.

The support, according to the company, enabled Auxano to strengthen its technical and operational capacity, successfully navigate the complex certification process, and further its mission to deliver high-quality, reliable solar solutions.

“Auxano Solar’s certification is a powerful demonstration of how local innovation, when supported with the right resources, can meet global standards and substantially support national development endeavors.” Chief Executive Officer of AllOn, Caroline Eboumbou said.

“We are proud to have worked with GEAPP to support Auxano on this journey, which not only validates the quality of Nigerian-made solar technology but also strengthens the foundation for a more inclusive and sustainable energy future in Nigeria,” she added.