3,000 PVCs Uncollected, As INEC Begins Fresh Voter Registration in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo State has stated that about 295,856 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) remain uncollected in the state as it prepares for a fresh Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

This was disclosed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola, during a consultative meeting with the media in preparation for the CVR.

Babalola hinted that the CVR will commence on August 18, 2025, with online pre-registration, while in-person registration will follow on August 25, 2025.

The REC, who said the registration will take place in 18 INEC local government offices in Ondo State and the state office in Alagbaka, Akure, urged eligible citizens to take advantage of the opportunity to register and update their information.

“The commission has approved the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise nationwide. Online pre-registration will start on the 18th August 2025, while the in-person registration will follow on the 25th August 2025. The link for the online pre-registration is http://cvr.inecnigeria.org

“The primary objective of the forthcoming CVR exercise is to provide opportunities for the following categories of citizens: Citizens who have just attained the age of 18 and others who are eligible to register; those who were unable to register during previous exercises; citizens who intend to transfer their registration from one location to another; voters who had issues during accreditation at the previous election; registered voters who require update of their data and citizens with defaced, damaged or lost PVC,” she said.

Babalola noted that the state currently has 2,053,061 registered voters, with 1,757,205 PVCs collected, while 295,856 remain uncollected.

She explained that the CVR will continue until August 2026 but will be temporarily stopped in December 2025 to facilitate the harvesting and processing of data collected from August to December 2025, adding that after the short break, the exercise will resume early next year.

“There is a need to caution those already registered; this is not an opportunity to re-register. Individuals who are already registered should not attempt to register again, as this would constitute double or multiple registrations as stipulated in Section 12 (2) of the Electoral Act 2022, and it may attract a fine of N100,000.00, one year of imprisonment, or both.

“All 19 centres designated for the exercise are ready for commencement, while the INEC Enrolment Devices (IVEDs) required for the exercise are available in sufficient quantity, well labelled, fully charged, and ready for deployment. Our staff to be deployed for the exercise are on the ground already in the 19 centres in the State.

“As we approach the commencement of the CVR, I want to use this opportunity to call on all eligible citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to register, update their information, and collect their PVC during the exercise,” she said.

Babalola equally urged all political parties, civil society organizations, faith-based groups, youth, women’s groups, and traditional leaders to join the commission in mobilizing the populace for the success of the CVR.