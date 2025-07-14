Vetiva Fund Managers Announces ETFs  Rebalancing  

Kayode Tokede

Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (VFML) has announced the rebalancing of its suite of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in line with the bi-annual review of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) indices.

This routine exercise, it said, ensures that the Vetiva Equity ETFs continue to accurately reflect the performance and composition of their respective underlying indices.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are investment securities designed to mirror the performance of a specific index, commodity, or basket of assets. Vetiva’s ETF suite includes the Vetiva Griffin 30 ETF, Vetiva Banking ETF, Vetiva Consumer Goods ETF, Vetiva Industrial ETF, and the Vetiva S&P Nigerian Sovereign Bond ETF.

These funds respectively track the NGX 30 Index, NGX Banking Index, NGX Consumer Goods Index, NGX Industrial Index, and the S&P/FMDQ Nigeria Sovereign Bond Index. Like regular stocks, the ETFs are listed and traded on the NGX, and investors can purchase units through any licensed stockbroker.

Speaking on the subject, a Portfolio Manager at VFML, Ms. Jesusetuntun Ajagun explained that ETFs make it easy for investors to achieve their investment goals.

She noted that ETFs offer several advantages, such as diversification—meaning an investment in a singular ETF provides the investor access to a number of different underlying stocks/securities which invariably reduces risk.

She also mentioned that ETFs are transparent because the indices they track and the constituents of those indices are publicly available, so investors can easily see the constituents of each ETF.

Addressing specifically the inbound and outbound stocks following the rebalancing exercise, Ajagun stated that the NGX 30 index will be welcoming recently listed Aradel Holding Plc, and Wema Bank Plc, while Conoil Plc and Julius Berger Plc will be heading in the opposite direction. I