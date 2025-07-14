Purp Wins Nigerian Idol 10th Season

After months of electrifying performances, emotional moments, and unforgettable vocal showdowns, Purp has emerged winner of Nigerian Idol Season 10.

The final episode, which aired live on Sunday, saw Purp go head-to-head with fellow finalist Raymu, in a high-stakes battle that tested vocal range, stage presence, and connection with fans.

Ultimately, it was Purp who captured the hearts of the nation and secured the highest number of votes to earn the coveted title of Nigerian Idol 2025 winner.

Speaking after the win, an emotional Purp said, “This moment feels surreal. I’m so grateful to everyone who voted, supported, and believed in me. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to share more music with the world.”

Hosted by media personality IK Osakioduwa, the grand finale was a spectacular night filled with powerhouse performances, celebrity appearances, and touching moments that celebrated the journey of the top contenders. Judges Omawumi, Ric Hassani, and Iyanya, alongside guest judge 9ice, praised the top two for their incredible growth and resilience throughout the competition.

As the new Nigerian Idol, Purp walks away with a life-changing prize package, including a brand new SUV, N30m cash prize, DStv Explora with a one year premium subscription and a chance to become Nigeria’s next big music star with a music deal.