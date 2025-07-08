43rd Olubadan, Oba Olakulehin, Dies at 90, Tinubu, Makinde, Adeleke, Others Mourn

DejiElumoye, ChuksOkochain Abuja, YinkaKolawolein Osogbo andKemiOlaitanin Ibadan





The 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba OwolabiOlakulehin, has joined his ancestors. He was aged 90.

The IgeOlakulehin family while announcing his passing in a statement by a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Oyo State, ToyeArulogun, said the monarch joined his ancestors in the early hours of yesterday.

The late Olubadan had celebrated his 90th birthday weekend with activities marking his first coronation anniversary, also due on Saturday, already kicked off with donations to charity homes and hospitals, conferment of honorary chieftaincy titles and the OlubadanOlakulehin Football Cup which reached the semi final stage on Sunday.

Arulogun, in the statement said, “With utmost and profound gratitude to Almighty God, on behalf of the IgeOlakulehin family, I announce the passing of H.I.M Oba (Dr) AkinloyeOwolabiOlakulehin. Kaabiyesi who joined his ancestors in the early hours of today”

“We are not mourning the passage of the monarch but celebrating his life. He lived an impactful life throughout his 90 years life journey. From his military career, to business, to politics and his ascension a year ago to the throne, Kaabiyesi demonstrated exceptional qualities worthy of emulation. The family will give periodic updates as developments unfold.”

Born on July 5, 1935, in Okugbaja village, ItaBaale near Akanran in the present-day Ibadan North East Local Government Area of Oyo State, Oba Olakulehin rose through the unique and time-honoured succession system of Ibadanland, which alternates between the civil (Otun) and military (Balogun) lines.

He ascended the throne following the demise of Oba (Dr.) MoshoodLekanBalogun, AlliOkunmade II, on March 14, 2024.

A distinguished academic, the late monarch held a master’s degree in administration and economics and pursued doctoral studies and had a passion for research rooted in integrity and public accountability.

He lectured at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and was known for rejecting praise-singing roles, favouring progressive and principle-driven scholarship.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has received with deep shock the news of the passing of the Olubadan.

The president, in a statement, extended his heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the government, and people of Oyo State, as well as the entire Ibadanland, on the loss of the revered traditional ruler, statesman, and symbol of peace, wisdom, and continuity.

Tinubu mourned the Olubadan and celebrated his remarkable life of service to his people, the state, and the nation.

He described the late monarch as a highly accomplished man of peace, a public servant, and a royal father whose life embodies the highest ideals of leadership, learning, and service.

According to the president: “Oba OwolabiOlakulehin was not only a custodian of Ibadan’s rich history and culture but also a man of intellect and principle whose contributions extended beyond the palace into education, governance, and national development. His passing is a significant loss to Ibadanland and the nation.

“Just last week, I received an invitation from the late Olubadan to his 90th birthday and first coronation anniversary celebrations. Shockingly, his death came days before the anniversary. He will be remembered for upholding the honour and prestige of his highly revered stool.”

Tinubu lauded Oba Olakulehin’s legacy as one that bridged tradition and modernity, adding that his wisdom and moral authority served as a stabilising force in Ibadanland and the wider Yoruba nation.

The president prayed for the peaceful repose of the monarch’s soul and urged the people of Ibadan to take solace in his life and the values he embodied.

Also, the Oyo State Governor, SeyiMakinde, while mourning the passage of the monarch, said the state would stand by the family at this period and also give the late Olubadan a befitting burial.

Makinde played host to a delegation from the family of the late monarch who formally came to inform him about the passing of the Oba Olakulehin.

The delegation from the family included a former President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and Aare Mayegun of Ibadanland, Chief BayoOyero; younger brother of the deceased Olubadan, MrOsuolaleOwolabiOlakulehin and son of the deceased, AremoOlasumboOwolabi.

“We don’t always want them to go; we want them to stay with us. But God has designed our bodies for a certain period of time.

“I commiserate with the family and all of us. The government will definitely stay with the family and play whatever roles we are supposed to play, including giving Kabiyesi a befitting burial.

“I will ask all the members of the family to take heart. Coincidentally, today marks the 13th year since my father passed on. So, for the immediate family, I pray for strength,”he said.

Earlier, Oyero said, “We are here this morning with gratitude to God and to formally inform you of the passing away of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick OwolabiOlakulehin, IgeOlakulehin I, who passed away early this morning.

“We thank you very sincerely. In spite of the controversial situation we had before he ascended the throne, you still approved his ascension to the imperial throne of Ibadanland.

“We want to thank your government for all you have done, including a remarkable, historic coronation ceremony, which the government did for him.”

The Senator representing Oyo South, SharafadeenAlli, in a statement, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the monarch, describing his passing as a monumental loss to Ibadanland, Oyo State and the nation at large.

Alli, who is also the EkarunBalogun of Ibadanland, described the late Olubadan as a symbol of wisdom, peace and continuity, whose brief but impactful reign brought renewed dignity and strength to the Ibadan traditional institution.

Osun State Governor, AdemolaAdeleke, has expressed deep grief over the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, describing the loss as a profound blow not only to Ibadan but to the entire Yoruba nation.

Adeleke extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Makinde, the Government of Oyo State, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Royal Family, and the people of Ibadan, noting that Oba Olakulehin’s reign though brief was marked by dignity, wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to the progress and unity of the people of Ibadanland.

“Oba Olakulehin was a monarch of profound wisdom and grace. Even within a short reign, he embodied the virtues of Yoruba Royalty’s calm leadership, cultural pride, and unwavering love for his people,” Governor Adeleke said in a condolence message.

He added that the late monarch’s passing at the age of 90 marks the end of a remarkable chapter in the traditional institution of Ibadanland and leaves a legacy of selfless service, courage and peace.

“Oba Olakulehin, even in his final days, remained a symbol of continuity, cultural wisdom, and Royal honour. His transition is a great loss not only to the throne of Ibadanland but to the Yoruba people whose values he dutifully upheld,” he said.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has extended its deepest condolences to the family, the government of Oyo, the people of Ibadanland, and the entire Yoruba nation on the passing of Olubadan.

In a statement by the Interim National Publicity Secretary, BolajiAbdullahi, the ADC said, ‘’His legacy as a peace-loving and visionary king will forever be etched in the hearts of his people and beyond.

‘’We mourn the loss of this great icon, whose life exemplified service, humility, and dedication to the development of his people. As we share in this moment of grief, we pray that Almighty God grants his family, the Ibadan Traditional Council, and the people of Oyo State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

‘’May the soul of His Imperial Majesty, Oba OwolabiOlakulehin, rest in perfect peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire generations,’’ the ADC spokesman said.