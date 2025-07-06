Becoming Babajide Sanwu-Olu: Of Legacy, Leadership & Limitless Possibilities 

Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji

This is more than the documentation of a personal milestone. It is my individual reflection on the life of a man whose path has consistently intersected with the growth of Africa’s most ambitious city, Lagos (Eko Wejele).. This is about Becoming Bábájídé, a narrative woven through years of duty, service, vision, and destiny and I have coined a deeply resonant Yoruba phrase using his name, “Àdúràgbomi n gb Eko dide” [The One prayer lifted is lifting Lagos] to capture this season beautifully. It speaks to a life and leadership that leans on grace, believes in providence, and acknowledges the power of prayer, planning, and purpose working hand in hand.

As Governor Bábájídé Olùsolá Sànwó-olú’ turns 60, the world pauses not merely to mark a birthday but to honour a story that continues to unfold with power, purpose, and presence. His Life now is not just a moment of transition – it’s an invitation to look backward with gratitude, to reflect inward with clarity, and to step forward with renewed vision.

Born into a family with values of responsibility and spiritual depth, Bábájídé Sànwó-olú’ has risen through the ranks of public and private service with initiative and intelligence. His emergence as a transformative leader in Lagos didn’t happen overnight; it was shaped by years of preparation, sacrifice, and the ability to listen and learn. Uncle Jide has always believed in continuous growth, a mindset that has guided his leadership journey.

His ascent through public sector serving in various key positions before rising to the office of Governor was marked by a deliberate commitment to learning, building, and impacting. His experience in the banking industry taught him discipline and performance metrics. His roles in government gave him a front row seat to the heartbeat of the people. It was in this fusion of public insight and private excellence that his leadership identity was fully born.

At the core of Governor Sànwó-olú’s style is purpose driven leadership, a desire not just to administer Lagos but to creatively reimagine it. Under his watch, Lagos has witnessed major strides in economic growth, infrastructure, urban development, healthcare systems, education reforms, investment in youth, capacity building in the creative sector and digital innovation. Roads have been rebuilt, bridges have been constructed, and districts once forgotten are now seeing the light of thoughtful governance. From the massive Red Line Rail project to the digital ID rollout, to schools receiving tablets to learn and to the clean stoves’ initiative to enhance energy access and mitigate environmental impact especially in vulnerable communities, Lagos under his leadership is becoming smarter, faster, and more inclusive.

This Gentleman governs with a rare balance of firmness and empathy. His ability to act decisively while staying emotionally connected to the people sets him apart. His response to crises from public health to urban flooding demonstrates a man not just ready to lead in peace, but capable of standing firm during storms. His policies are bold, but his tone is humble. His vision is large scale, but his approach remains people centred. Lagos is not perfect yet, but we’re getting somewhere.

Beyond the statistics and development plans, what defines Bábájídé Sànwó-olú’ at 60 is his growing spiritual posture and acknowledgment that destiny, favour, and divine guidance have played roles as important as strategy. His governance is measured by both immediate impact and future potential. He’s laying a foundation for a Lagos that is not just functional, but formidably capable of leading Africa into a new era of urban excellence.

At 60, he wears his years not as weight, but as a crown – a reminder that leadership is best defined by impact, not applause. As we’re ushered into this “Becoming Bábájídé”, era, we see a balance of empathy with execution, policy with people.

A gentle force of focus and dignity, the theme of legacy runs like a river through this his new chapter. He’s not content with short term wins; he’s building platforms, systems, and policies meant to last far beyond his time.

As we look ahead, I see a man who is still becoming. Becoming more intentional, more introspective, more innovative. Becoming Bábájídé is not about attaining a final form, it’s about a lifelong unfolding. A leader choosing daily to grow, to serve, and to rise.

At this unique juncture in your life, I celebrate not just the leader, but the legacy in motion. I honour not only the past six decades of existence on mother earth but the limitless potential of what lies ahead for you and yours. I echo the call that lives in the hearts of many – Lagos is rising, and its light is led by one who understands both the weight of history and the wings of possibility.

In you, your dear Mother must find joy and fulfilment in the thought-provoking verse from late Chief J.F. Odunjo, the renowned Yoruba playwright and poet’s popular Alawiye sequence, “Kaka ki n’bi egbaa obun, Maa kuku bi okan soso oga, Maa fi yan araye loju, Maa ro’un gbera’ga” – its ENGLISH TRANSLATION being “Instead of breeding two thousand filthy ones, I would give birth an exceptional child, I would have something for the world to envy, I would have something to be proud of.”

As you step into 60, I join countless others across the world and beyond in celebrating not just your age, but your legacy — one built on service, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the greater good.

You are not merely the Governor of Lagos State. You are a symbol of quiet strength, strategic thinking, and steady leadership. In a time when governance is often noisy and performative, you have led with focus, grace, and an unmistakable sense of purpose. You have carried the hopes of millions with dignity, responding to the complex demands of a megacity with humility and heart.

I have observed, admired, and appreciated the depth of your devotion to the people of Lagos and Nigeria – but even more inspiring is your humanity: your willingness to listen, to evolve, and to stand firm when it truly matters. Most importantly, I like how you’re such a Family Man, such a Hubby, such a Daddy. I respect how you nicely eulogise our brilliant First Lady, your elegant Medical Doctor Wife every now and then and how you exchange banters with your son like his Guy. His Gee. I’ve seen it for real. That Girl Dad, “I have decided to follow Jesus” Dance at your Birthday Praise Party with your daughter was everything cute. So profound. So personal, it showed that while you carry Lagos everyday, your heart has never forgotten home and its cherished moments.

You don’t perform political theatrics; you sincerely love your people. Your incredible street credibility, the days you eat ice cream with GenZs at a food festival, the way you know how to dance to every kind of beat, your ability to mix with and fit in every kind of crowd, your respect for the young and old, your humility with your team members, the cool way you can be chatting with ordinary citizens in Ipaja Ayobo while commissioning new projects in the Morning, be welcoming diplomats from other Countries in the afternoon in Ikoyi, be delivering a Keynote to Boardroom Gurus and Business leaders in the evening and then visit a bereaved friend to console them at Night. You even know Artificial Intelligence things and can easily qualify as a Tech Bro too [laughs lightly]. You genuinely care and just know how to find time for everyone irrespective of tribe, religion, class, status or location.

I hope you always remember that while like all of us humans, you too are not perfect Sir but you’re actually a genuinely good human being filled with the milk of human kindness, and you should be proud of yourself and your achievements. You may have been misunderstood sometimes but I hope you find solace in knowing that not all opinions hold true. I admire how you embrace criticism and extend grace to your opponents and naysayers – not as a mark of weakness but because you recognize your role as the Leader of everyone, not only the champion of your followers. I commend how you’ve remained grounded in being authentic, found your true north and just keep doing right and working hard in every way that you can. There’s so much I’ve learnt by just watching and shadowing you.

What does the future hold for Governor Bábájídé Sànwó-olú? At 60, you stand at a pivotal threshold – not at the end of a career, but at the beginning of your most reflective, impactful phase yet. This is the time when leadership evolves into mentorship. When governance shifts from building momentum to deepening systems. And when personal ambition evolves into generational influence. In you, young leaders see what to aspire for. Citizens see what is possible. And the nation sees long standing hope.

To a good gentleman of precision, a stately statesman, always holding the line for progress, a bridge between generations, the one who fondly calls me “Aburo” – The Bábájídé Àdúràgbomi n gb Eko dide, happy 60th Birthday to you, my great Uncle, Mentor, Leader and Teacher. A simple man who does extraordinary things with calm and ease.

Leaders are human too so as you turn 60 Sir, please don’t forget to rest, relax and rejuvenate. May this new decade bring you fresh wisdom, peace, and strength to continue the work that matters. And may your life remain a light to those who believe that service is a calling, not a convenience.

In spite of the exigencies of office, these are the times to occasionally make time to sit still by yourself sir and look into the eyes of the Man in the mirror to take stock of all that’s gone into your excellently eventful past into present and all that’s necessary to consolidate on a solid future of more meaning and memory. May the road always rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back and may your legacy remain enduring through Generations.

With deep respect and my accustomed profound regards,

I am Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji.