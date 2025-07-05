An Elegy for Fallen Dodomayana and Others

Road Safety

I have since lost count. Kayode Peters, director and producer known for Meet MY Girlfriends, Sisi Eko, Crazy Grannies and Flatmates. The 49 years old creative mind, we learnt braved, challenged and conquered a long-time health challenge before his last breath.

Azubike Onyema, popularly known as Zubby, my brother, friend and colleague in the Federal Road Safety Corps. There was also Chukwudifu and Nkiru,my colleagues who both slumped and died with no known illness. Chukwudifu worked with me when I was Sector Commander, Lagos Sector Command over ten years ago.

The football community was not spared from this tragedy both in faraway Spain and here in our beloved country. In faraway Spain, Liverpool forward and Portuguese national team player with about 50caps, Diogo Jotta,28years and Andre Silva, his brother, bid us farewell, just ten days after his wedding.

Both were involved in a car crash which occurred in Cernadilla, Zamora, in northwestern Spain. They were driving to Santander to catch a ferry back to England ahead of the start of Liverpool pre-season training according to CNN. He was advised against flying because of recent surgery

The Spain Guardia Civil in a statement, said that their investigation, “points to a road accident due to a burst tire while overtaking.” The car, a Lamborghini, subsequently caught fire. Meanwhile, a Spanish government source said the police were investigating the crash as “a possible speeding incident.”

Diogo was an exceptional player. He wan the Premiership title with Liverpool, UEFA Nations in 2019 and 2025 among others. So, too was Rufai, Super Eagles best hands. He, played for Stationary Stores Football Club, and plied his trade in Belgium, Portugal and Spain.

Peters, was a product of Theatre 15, a drama club at the prestigious University of Lagos where I was opportuned to also belong as a foundation member and Artistic Director.He made his mark in the creative industry while Zubby was a man with a good heart. The same can be said of Chukwudifu and Nkiru.

I am saddened. Speechless. Except for Rufai who was 61 years, Zubby and Peters were not sixty yet but they also battled health challenges. The others were also not 60 years and did not battle health issues before their last breath. As I was reminiscing on these deaths, I remembered the tragedy that befell Kano State athletes.

The athletes were returning from the National Sports festival which was held in Ogun State. Twenty-two reportedly died. Athletes, coaches, medical staff and a journalist were among the victims when a state bus carrying the team veered off the road and overturned around the town of Dakatsalle, approximately 40km from Kano.

They were making a journey of over 1,000km back from the National Sports festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.Their crash raised concerns over long distance travel, often over distances of hundreds of kilometres. I heard the buses involved were in good condition and that all athletes were insured.

Observers however, questioned whether there is a unified national policy on travel and welfare for athletes. Secondly, if the buses were in good condition, the question to ask was the state of the driver and the level of compliance to all the turenchi(grammer) the Federal Road Safety Corps preaches.

It was this concern that prompted me to do a two-part piece over ten months ago on these issues highlighting the need to safeguard our sportsmen. Because I am mourning our sports celebrities, creative minds and colleagues in the Federal Road Safety Corps, I will defer running the concern I shared ten months ago and focus on paying them my last respect.

I wish I could reach my wordcraft boss, Sam Omatseye or Louis Odion, to do an elegy for our fallen sportsmen. To make up for their absence,I sought the assistance of my creative partner for a quick elegy for our fallen celebrities, colleagues and friends. Here is the elegy titled,An Elegy for fallen Stars.Please enjoy as you join in celebrating them. Today,our hearts bleed over the news of the two avoidable tragic road traffic crashes that took from us some bright lights in the world of sports.W e mourn the untimely passing away of Diogo Jota, a vibrant talent from Liverpool Football Club,and promising Kano State athletes, whose dreams were cut short.We also remember with profound respect the legendry Peter Rufai,a former guardian of Nigeria’s national football team,the Super Eagles.

Jota, with his electric pace and clinical finishing brought joy to countless fans.He was a player who always gave his all,a true professional whose dedicstion on the pitch was evident in every game he played.His loss as well as the loss of his brother leaves a void in the hearts of Liverpool supporters and the wider football community.We remember his dazzling runs,his crucial goals,and his unwavering commitment to the beautiful game of football.We will remember his habit of always delivering at big momenets especially his goals against Arsenal,my favourite team especially during the 2022 Carabao Cup Semi-final. The athletes from Kano States,whose names may not have graced international headlines, but whose spirits burned brightly within their local communities, represent the untold potential lost. They were the young men and women dedicated to their craft, striving for excellence, and inspiring those around them.Their sacrifice in pursuit of their passions reminds us of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Their legacy will live on in the memories of their families, friends, and the aspiring athletes they left behind.

And then, there Peter Rufai, “Dodo Mayana” a name synonymous with courage, agility, and leadership between the post for Nigeria. He was a rock for the Super Eagles, a national hero who inspired a generation of footballers and fans. His saves were legendry, his presence commanding and his contribution to Nigerian football, immeasurable. He was more than a goalkeeper;he was an icon, a mentor and a true ambassador for the sport.His legacy will forever be etched in the annals of Nigerian football history.

As we grapple with their loss,we send our condolences to their families, friends, teammates ad fans of Diogo Jota, Kano State athletes,Peter Rufai, Peter Kayode, Zubby, Chukwudifu and Nkechi, as well as staff and Management of the Federal Road Safety Corps. May their souls find eternal peace and may their memories linger and inspire us to live our passion, dreams, dedication. May their light continue to shine brightly as we work for a peaceful and better Nigeria and world.