Tinubu Pays Glowing Tribute to Dantata, Asks Nigerians to Emulate His Philanthropy

.Shettima leads FG’s delegation on condolence visit to deceased family in Kano

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday paid glowing tribute to Nigeria’s business mogul, late Alhaji Aminu Dantata, imploring Nigerians to emulate his good habits, particularly his extraordinary generous philanthropy.

The President described Dantata’s demise as a great loss not just for the Dantata family but for Nigeria and the entire Muslim community.

President Tinubu made the remark in Kano during a condolence visit to the family of the late business mogul who died recently.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented the President during the condolence visit, said, “I am here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who said I should come here to pray and sympathise with the Dantata family over the loss of our father and grandfather, the late Aminu Dantata.

“He was a good man, full of the fear of God. He helped a lot of people, not just here in Nigeria but in other parts of the world. He will be remembered for his good work. May God grant him Aljannatul Firdausi and comfort the family and all of us over this great loss”.

President Tinubu said the death of Aminu Dantata was a celebration of life and the good works of the late elder statesman.

He advised the children of the deceased and other family members to cooperate and continue to live in peace with one another in honour of their departed father.

Speaking on behalf of the Dantata family, the younger brother of the deceased, Alhaji Munzali Dantata, thanked President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their show of love.

He explained why the late Aminu Dantata was buried outside the shores of Nigeria, saying the late elder statesman had requested that whenever he dies, he should be buried in Saudi Arabia, a request the Saudi government obliged.

Those who accompanied the Vice President on the condolence visit were the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Alhaji Umar Modibo; former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), and former Kogi State Governor, Captain Idris Wada, among others.