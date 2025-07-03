Katsina Gov Warns 634 Empowered Youth Against Selling Starter Kits

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has warned the new 634 graduates of the state-owned Youth Craft Village against misuse or selling of their starter kits.

The governor gave the warning while presenting the starter packs to the trainees at their graduation ceremony held at the Mohammadu Dikko’s stadium, Katsina.

He said the state government has employed the service of security agencies to monitor the 634 graduates to prevent them from selling the starter kits given to them by his administration.

He reaffirmed that the government has also signed an agreement with the parents and guardians of the graduates to ensure that the empowerment kits are used effectively and responsibly.

Governor Radda reiterated that any of the graduates found selling his or her starter packs would be arrested and prosecuted by the engaged security agencies.

“A robust monitoring and evaluation system has been put in place. Security agencies have been engaged to prevent misuse or resale of the starter kits.

“Let me be very clear, anyone found selling his starter kits would face appropriate consequences,” Governor Radda said.

He, however, said investing in technical and vocational education is the most sustainable path to job creation, economic growth and social development.

He stated that plans were on the pipeline to introduce 10 additional departments in the centre, with renovations and re-equipping of existing facilities to enhance innovation and entrepreneurship skills amongst students.

He described the graduation as a defining moment in the journey of youth and women empowerment, skills development and inclusive growth in accordance with his ‘Building Your Future’ blueprint.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Youth Craft Village, Kabir Abdullahi, said the graduates were trained in 15 different specialised trades, including tailoring, catering, ICT, shoe-making, welding, carpentry, GSM repairs, pottery and leatherwork.

He added that all the 634 trainees were selected purely on merit across the 34 local government areas of the state.