Aradel Holdings, Wema Bank Outpace Others to NGX- 30 Index

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday announced that it has replaced Conoil Plc and Julius Berger Plc with Aradel Holdings Plc and Wema Bank Plc in the NGX 30 Index.

Announcing the result of its half year (H1) market index review, the Exchange disclosed new entry and exit of some companies from several indices which took effect at the open of the market on Tuesday,July 1, 2025.

The review covers the following indices: NGX 30; NGX Lotus Islamic; NGX Pension; NGX Pension Broad Index; Corporate Governance Index; Afrinvest Bank Value Index; Afrinvest Dividend Yield Index; Meristem Growth Index and Meristem Value Index.

Also, the five Sectoral Indices of The Exchange: NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX Industrial, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Oil & Gas.

For the NGX Consumer Goods Index, Mc Nicholas Consolidated Plc replaces Golden Guinea Breweries Plc.

Lasaco Assurance Plc takes over in the NGX Insurance Index as Fortis Global Insurance Plc and International Energy Insurance Plc take exit.

Austin Laz and Company replaces Notore Chemical Industries Plc in the NGX Industrial Index.

For the Afrinvest Div Yeild, Access Holdings Plc, FCMB Group Plc, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc takes over.

Wema Bank Plc, Chemical and Allied Product Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc replaces Fidelity Bank, Transnational Corporation Plc, United Bank for Africa, Unilever Nigeria Plc and Guiness Nigeria Plc in the Meristem Growth Index.

In the Meristem Value Index, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc takes exit while United Bank for Africa, Unilever Nigeria Plc and Guiness Nig Plc takes over.

For the NGX Banking, NGX Oil and Gas, NGX Pension, NGX Lotus Islamic, Corporate Governance, NGX Pension Board and Afrinvest Bank Value indices, there was no record reported for them.

This review was designed using the market capitalisation methodology.

The indices are rebalanced on a semi-annual basis on the first business day in January and in July respectively.

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX,Mr Jude Chiemeka in a statement reiterated that the Exchange continues to blaze the trail on the path to becoming Africa’s foremost securities exchange with innovation and product development that deepen the market and boost liquidity, thus connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

The Head, Trading & Products, NGX, Mr. Abimbola Babalola in a statement also emphasized that NGX indices are developed, managed and rebalanced semi-annually to allow investors efficiently track market movements and properly manage investment portfolios.