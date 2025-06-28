Launching PayGym – A Unified Gym Access App in Nigeria

Pay Gym solutions announces the launch of PayGym – a mobile application that grants users access to multiple gyms and fitness centers through a single subscription. In 2018, WHO established that 31% of adults remain physically inactive even though regular physical activity aids a healthy lifestyle and is a strong protective factor against non-communicable diseases.

For this reason, the organisation launched a global action plan, emphasising the need for new technologies and innovative approaches to increase physical activities. PayGym is a unified gym access platform that aims to tackle the challenges that come with managing multiple gym memberships, simplify the subscription process and provide cheaper and easily accessible gym memberships.

The software aligns with WHO’s action goals for physical activity and finds an easy way for fitness lovers to access diverse fitness experience, convenience and cost effectiveness by giving them access to a network of gyms/fitness centers who are listed on the app.

According to ObumEzechukwu, the founder of PayGym solutions, “Fitness should not be limited by a single location or contract, we built PayGym to unlock access, variety and freedom for fitness lovers while helping Gyms fill their empty spots as well.” PayGym solves the problem of restricted gym memberships by making it possible to access multiple gym locations with just a single subscription.

Also, gyms owners are usually struggling with getting retainers as most members often get bored of recycling activities and not being able to access different workouts, trainers or environment. The platform makes it possible for gym owners who are registered to organize and manage membership subscription and payment processes.

As the fitness market rises, PayGym will play vital roles in the digital wellness space by providing affordability, accessibility and convenient fitness solutions.