Tinubu Eulogises Oando’s CEO, Wale Tinubu, on 58th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando Group, Jubril Adewale Tinubu on the occasion of his 58th Birthday on June 26, 2025.

Wale Tinubu, a lawyer and globally-respected energy executive, co-founded Ocean & Oil Group in 1993, transforming it from a trading outfit into Oando – a quoted company that is currently Sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost integrated indigenous energy group.

The President, in a release issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Wale Tinubu as a visionary business leader and patriot whose accomplishments continue to reflect positively on Nigeria’s energy sector and national development.

Reflecting on Wale Tinubu’s exemplary entrepreneurial journey and contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth, President Tinubu affirmed that his work with Oando Plc and its subsidiaries showcase a deep commitment to innovation, sustainability and empowerment.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the role of Mr. Tinubu in the clean energy transition through the establishment of Oando Clean Energy Limited which is partnering the Lagos State Government to introduce electric mass transit buses as an innovative move toward achieving sustainable urban transport and Nigeria’s climate goals.

Beyond the energy sector, the President highlighted Wale Tinubu’s philanthropic work through the Oando Foundation, which has positively impacted over 500,000 Nigerian children through school adoption, digital learning, and teacher training.

“On this occasion of his birthday, I congratulate my brother Wale Tinubu for his exemplary life and the hard work that has made him one of the significant contributors to our country’s economic growth and development.

“I wish him good health, greater accomplishment, and more useful services to Nigeria and humanity”, President Tinubu further stated.