United States, Nigeria Deepen Cooperation, Expand Opportunities for Mutual Prosperity 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Senior representatives of the United States and Nigerian governments, along with business leaders from both countries’ private sectors, have convened in Abuja to officially launch the working group meetings of the United States–Nigeria Commercial and Investment Partnership (CIP).

This landmark partnership, established under a five-year Memorandum of Understanding signed in July 2024 by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Nigeria’s former Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, aims to deepen bilateral commercial cooperation and expand economic opportunities in both nations.

According to a statement yesterday, by US Embassy, four senior U.S. and Nigerian officials led the dialogue U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Richard Mills; Senior Commercial Officer, U.S. Department of Commerce, Julie LeBlanc; Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Amb. Nura Rimi, U.S. Ambassador Richard M. Mills, Jr., in his remarks during the inaugural session said: “The Commercial and Investment Partnership, or CIP, is one of the top priorities of my tenure as U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, so it gives me immense pleasure to see the launch of the working groups come to fruition.

“The CIP underscores the United States’ strong commitment to further enhancing our bilateral commercial and investment ties, fostering economic growth, and creating opportunities that benefit people across both our great nations.”

The inaugural discussions focused on three working groups: agriculture, the digital economy, and infrastructure.

The working groups – comprised of U.S. and Nigerian private sector participants – began their work by nominating group leads and identifying non-tariff barriers to trade and investment.

Their goal is to foster job creation, encourage private sector engagement, and recommend solutions to policymakers to address key challenges in these critical sectors.

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Middle East and Africa, Thomas Bruns stated that, “The U.S.-Nigeria Commercial and Investment Partnership reflects our shared commitment to deepening economic ties, fostering innovation, and expanding opportunities for businesses in both nations.

“The Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration is proud of its work to foster international commerce and, as the U.S. Government’s voice for the U.S. private sector, we are thrilled to launch these working groups with our Nigerian counterparts.

“By strengthening collaboration in sectors that are engines of growth for both our nations—including infrastructure, agriculture, and the digital economy—we can advance prosperity, create jobs, and build a foundation for sustainable economic growth that benefits our people and lasts for the long-term.”

The four senior U.S. and Nigerian principals agreed to review progress on a biannual basis and to identify future areas of cooperation. The next formal meeting of the CIP will take place in Fall 2025.