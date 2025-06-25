Tinubu Hails Wike for Opening Up Abuja to Investments

•Canvasses expanded cooperation on livestock development, education

Deji Elumoye and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has applauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for opening the nation’s capital for investment and housing through the numerous projects currently embarked upon by the FCT Administration.

The President, who was represented by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, said this yesterday, at the inauguration of the right-hand service carriage of Inner Northern Expressway (INEX).

Also yesterday, Tinubu emphasised the importance of expanding Nigeria’s dairy and livestock economy, noting that with the country’s growing population, the sector holds enormous potential for job creation, rural development, and food security.

The President described the 16-kilometer INEX that runs from Ring Road 3 and connects Idu to Zuba as a critical piece of the FCT Masterplan.

He said the road was designed to ease traffic flow, enhance connectivity, and improve urban mobility for millions of commuters, residents and businesses in Abuja.

The President commended the FCT Administration led by Wike for his vision, commitment to quality and timely execution, saying he had contributed to something larger than the roadway and the future of the nation’s capital.

“This vital carriageway we commissioned today is not just a road. It is a symbol of progress and a reflection of the administration’s Rehabilitation Agenda.

“An agenda committed to building infrastructure that serves the people, unlocks economic potential, and support sustainable development.

“As traffic volume increases in the FCT, and across the satellite towns. It has become imperative for the continuous expansion and maintenance of critical routes.

“This road will not only congest key junctions, but also facilitate safer, faster movement within Abuja transportation corridors.

“It will open more opportunities for businesses, housing, and investment in the adjoining districts. Ladies and gentlemen, it is quite apt to say that projects like these are a testament to what we can achieve when planning, execution and leadership are aligned with purpose,” Tinubu said.

He expressed the determination of the government to replicate similar facilities in every part of the country with roads, bridges, railways, and more by ensuring that no region is left behind.

In his remarks, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, appealed to the federal government to expedite approval of tax rebate for the contractor of the right-hand service carriage of INEX to facilitate the completion of the left-hand section of the road.

He urged the fast-tracking of the tax concession application by the company to the Ministry of Finance, stating, 40,000 indirect jobs would be created in the corridor, which houses the Idu Industrial zone.

“But we believe we will solve it. But the point we are making is that these are the kind of things that nobody should waste time supporting.

“The contractors could not get approval to cross the rail line, for they to complete this job. And I hope, Mr. President, you will go through this way, and go to Zuba Road, and go back to Abuja. Road infrastructure is the driver of any economic growth.

“When we came, and we saw that it was a problem, a setback, I immediately ordered that the C-of-O should be given to them. And that had been done within two weeks at that time. “Today, go to that place. Mr. President, I will encourage you. That will create not less than 40,000 direct jobs,” Wike said.

He noted that the road that was awarded in 2014 at the cost of N7 billion, cost N31 billion to complete, stemming from inflation and variations.

He added it had been the policy of the President under the Renewed Hope Agenda to continue with projects that would be impactful on the lives and economy of the people.

Describing road infrastructure as the driver of any economic growth, the minister stated that investors would be attracted when there are roads, adding: “If there are no roads, no investor will come, because their duty is not to come and do roads for you. You are to provide the basic infrastructure.”

He assured the administration would continue to do the best under the Renewed Hope agenda for the interest of the country and Abuja, adding candidates for next year’s Area Council election will have the opportunity to tell people what the administration had done.

“So, let people not waste their money. Let people not waste their money. The result is known by what we have shown. So, not when you fail, you say you are rigged. No, look at the rigging here now. The project is the rigging, when you provide what the people want, everything is gone.

“So, those of you who are my friends, I don’t know where you are running. But my friends, we will come out and tell the people, look at the roads, look at the bus terminal, look at the schools. All these works are coming now, where are they coming from?” he said.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has emphasised the importance of expanding Nigeria’s dairy and livestock economy.

The President spoke on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving Queen Mary Elizabeth of Denmark, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time and as Patron of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

President’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, co-hosted the Danish Queen.

Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Denmark in knowledge transfer, veterinary health, and sustainable agribusiness practices.

He identified conflicts between farmers and herders as one of Nigeria’s pressing security and developmental challenges but expressed confidence that these could be transformed into economic opportunities through investment, education, and modernisation.

According to him: “We can convert that friction into structured economic opportunity and provide education pathways—even for farmers and herders. We can stabilise communities, grow our food systems, and lift millions out of poverty.”

The President reaffirmed that demography was one of the key pillars of Nigeria’s foreign policy, which aligns with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He underscored the importance of managing Nigeria’s projected 400 million-person population by 2050 through targeted investments in agriculture, education, healthcare, and employment.

Tinubu highlighted ongoing macroeconomic reforms and called for foreign investment that strengthens local production and job creation.

The President acknowledged Danish investments in agriculture and maritime operations and applauded the contributions of companies such as A.P. Moller–Maersk and Grundfos to Nigeria’s infrastructure and food systems.

He commended Denmark’s support for internally displaced persons in conflict-affected areas and also expressed optimism about continued collaboration as Denmark assumes the presidency of the European Union Council and serves as a member of the UN Security Council in 2025-2026.

On the social front, Tinubu welcomed the partnership between Her Majesty and Nigeria’s First Lady, particularly on initiatives such as school feeding programmes and the reduction of out-of-school children.

Mrs. Tinubu emphasised the need to transform traditional Islamic schools to ensure formal recognition of the knowledge they offer as part of broader educational reforms.

On her part, Queen Mary thanked President Tinubu and the First Lady for the reception and expressed sympathy over the crisis in Nigeria’s northeast.

She said she was in Nigeria to strengthen relations and explore investment possibilities in the green economy, trade and business development for women, child health, and cultural and educational exchanges.

She commended the First Lady for supporting women and families with the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative Programme.

She also said she would visit the A.P. Moller–Maersk terminal in Lagos on a business trip.

Denmark has a longstanding partnership with Nigeria in advancing sustainable development and humanitarian support, particularly for internally displaced persons in conflict-affected regions.