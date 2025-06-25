Tinubu Felicitates Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu On 60th Birthday

•Lauds his consistent commitment to Lagos growth and development

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on attaining age 60 on Monday, June 25, 2025.

Sanwo-Olu, the sixth democratically elected Governor of Lagos State, began his political career under President Tinubu’s mentorship and his extensive public service includes distinguished roles as Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Property Development Corporation and as a three-time Commissioner across key ministries: Economic Planning and Budget; Commerce and Industry; and Establishments, Training, and Pensions.

President Tinubu, in a release issued on Tuesday night by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended the Governor’s steadfast commitment to Lagos State’s growth and development, noting his alignment with the transformative master plan established during the President’s tenure as Governor (1999–2007).

According to the President: “Your execution of this vision is exemplified by landmark achievements, including completing the Blue and Red Rail lines and the ongoing preparations for the Purple Line, which will serve the vital Lekki corridor. I urge you to sustain this trajectory by prioritising impactful projects for Lagosians, notably the long-awaited Fourth Mainland Bridge and the Freedom Way to Victoria Garden City (VGC) Road”.

“I also wish you continued good health, longevity, and many more years of invaluable service to Lagos State and Nigeria”, President Tinubu further stated.