Tinubu Declines Approval of NASS Library Trust Fund Bill

•Cites legal and financial issues

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declined assent to the 2025 Amendment Bill for the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, pointing to concerns regarding its compliance with the constitution, government policy, and financial implications.

The bill, aimed at converting the National Assembly Library Trust Fund into a broader National Assembly Resource Centre, was formally sent back to the House of Representatives with a letter from the president, explaining his decision which was read during plenary session on Tuesday by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

Although President Tinubu acknowledged the bill’s positive objectives, he expressed concerns over specific sections that he believes conflict with existing federal laws and administrative frameworks.

“The bill is driven by noble goals, but some parts contradict current legal statutes and government policies,” Tinubu wrote in the letter.

Among the areas of concern are how the proposed funding mechanism affects institutions under the National Assembly, issues surrounding federal taxation, public sector salary structures, and stipulations about age and service tenure.

Tinubu cautioned that passing the bill in its current state could establish “an unsustainable precedence,” potentially harming effective governance and undermining the broader public interest.

While the letter did not spell out the most controversial sections, the President underlined that the bill in its present form presents both legal and fiscal challenges that could ripple across the entire public sector.

He however urged the National Assembly to rework the proposed law to ensure it adheres to constitutional standards and promotes responsible financial management.

“I believe the House of Representatives will take necessary actions to address the problems identified in this bill,” Tinubu said.