Senate, Enugu, Ebonyi Govs Seek Stronger Synergy to Unlock Solid Minerals Potential

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





In a bid to accelerate the growth and diversification of Nigeria’s economy through the solid minerals sector, the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development has called for deeper collaboration between the federal and state governments.

The call was made during the committee’s oversight visits to Enugu and Ebonyi States, where they met with Governors Peter Mbah and Francis Nwifuru, respectively.

Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Ekong Sampson, who led the delegation according to a statement by his panel, emphasized the critical role the solid minerals sector can play in reshaping Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

He described the sector as “full of potential and endowments,” stressing that its full exploitation would require active synergy among federal, state, and local authorities.

He said: “We are here on oversight duty to assess mining activities in Enugu and Ebonyi States.

“These visits are part of our broader mission to gather insights, engage stakeholders and make robust policy recommendations to the Senate on how to revamp the mining sector.”

The delegation included Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabeeb Mustapha; Deputy Senate Majority Whip, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, and Senators Anthony Ani, Kelvin Chukwu, Diket Plang, and Okechukwu Ezea.

Sampson praised the federal government’s renewed interest in the sector under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He noted the proposed allocation of N1 trillion to solid minerals in the 2025 budget is a clear indicator of political will and strategic direction.

He said: “This marks a strong departure from the past,” he said. “We are now witnessing a clear road map for developing the sector.

“With such a bold financial commitment, the government is signaling its seriousness about mining and solid minerals as a pillar of economic transformation.”

During the visit to Enugu, Governor Peter Mbah welcomed the Senate team and reiterated the immense potential of the solid minerals sector in boosting Nigeria’s economy.

He stressed the urgency of addressing longstanding challenges such as outdated or inadequate geological data, lack of private sector investment, and poor institutional coordination.

“The truth is, Nigeria is sitting on vast mineral wealth,” Mbah said. “Yet we often struggle to tap into it due to fragmented responsibilities and a lack of credible data.

“That is why your committee’s work is of great national importance.”

Mbah advocated greater state participation in the regulatory and operational aspects of mining, noting that the ongoing review of the Mining Act presents a unique opportunity to recalibrate the governance framework of the sector.

“If we are to attract serious investment, there must be clear responsibilities and measurable benefits for all stakeholders. We need a data-driven strategy that allows for better planning and risk mitigation for investors,” he added.

He further urged the Senate Committee to consider initiating technical collaborations with state governments, particularly in data collection, resource mapping, and investor engagement.

In Ebonyi State, the committee was received by Deputy Governor Princess Patricia Obila on behalf of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

Obila expressed the state’s readiness to work with the Senate and federal authorities to ensure the solid minerals sector contributes meaningfully to both state and national development.

“Ebonyi is rich in untapped mineral resources,” she said. “We are committed to creating a cooperative environment that ensures mining activities benefit our communities, generate revenue, and respect environmental standards.”

Obila also highlighted the state’s plans to enhance its institutional capacity to regulate and support mining operations, adding that proper collaboration would ensure timely payment of royalties, improved internally generated revenue, and job creation.

The Senate Committee’s visit comes at a time when national conversations around economic diversification are gaining momentum.

Stakeholders across the public and private sectors see the solid minerals sector as one of the most viable alternatives to crude oil, particularly in the face of global energy transitions and fluctuating oil prices.

Both Governors Mbah and Nwifuru expressed optimism that with robust federal-state collaboration, the solid minerals sector could unlock enormous economic opportunities, reduce poverty, and promote inclusive development.

Senator Sampson concluded the visits with a call for unity of purpose: “No single tier of government can develop the mining sector alone.

It requires collective action, transparency, and a shared vision. Together, we can turn this sector into a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic future.”

As the Senate Committee continues its nationwide oversight tour, expectations are high that its findings will translate into actionable reforms that finally position solid minerals as a driver of growth and prosperity.