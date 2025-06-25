SanlamAllianz Flags Off Roadshow to Deepen Customer Engagement, Awareness

Ebere Nwoji

SanlamAllianz, Nigeria’s leading insurance conglomerate formed from the merger of two foremost global and African insurers, Allianz and Sanlam, said it has begun an unprecedented 12-city nationwide roadshow, following the brand’s recent official introduction to the Nigerian market.

The campaign, which kicked of Monday June 23, will run across key cities across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

It formed part of the company’s strategic effort to deepen customer engagement, raise awareness about the brand and insurance, and demonstrate its commitment to making wealth creation and financial protection capabilities more accessible to individuals and businesses.

SanlamAllianz said the roadshow would span major commercial and regional hubs, including Lagos, Ibadan, Akure, Warri, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Onitsha, Enugu, Owerri, Kano, Jos, and Abuja.

It said the initiative marked one of the most expansive customer-facing campaigns ever undertaken in Nigeria’s insurance sector, positioning SanlamAllianz as a brand that is not only Pan-African in strength but also locally attentive in approach.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director SanlamAllianz Life Insurance, Tunde Mimiko, said: “This nationwide campaign signals the scale of our ambition and the depth of our commitment to the Nigerian market. At the heart of insurance is trust, and trust begins with presence. Reaching customers where they are, is fundamental to how we are building SanlamAllianz he said.

Speaking further he said, “This roadshow is a strategic move to bridge the gap between perception and reality, allowing us to engage directly with our customers and Nigerians in general, challenge long-held misconceptions, and position insurance as a practical tool for thriving in financial confidence, building resilience and long-term financial security.”

According to him, as part of the roadshow, SanlamAllianz will hold customer engagement forums in each of the twelve cities. The in-person sessions allow customers to interact directly with the company’s leadership and frontline teams. The forums aim to reconnect with customers under the unified brand and reaffirm its long-term commitment to the local market.

Also speaking, the Managing Director SanlamAllianz General Insurance, Yemi Onifade, said insurance only becomes relevant when it is understood, trusted, and connected to the realities people face.

“These forums are our way of reintroducing SanlamAllianz not just as a merged entity, but as a unified brand committed to showing up for Nigerians. We are creating a platform for real conversations — to listen, address concerns, and deepen understanding. This is how SanlamAllianz intends to lead, by listening actively, showing up with solutions, and shaping a future where insurance is truly embedded in the fabric of everyday Nigerian life,” he added.