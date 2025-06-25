Rebranding for Transformation: How ASCON Plans to Leap Towards Global Relevance

In an era where knowledge and innovation fuel national development, the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, is undergoing a transformation. It recently held a three-day change and strategic management retreat for senior and mid-level managers to reposition the institution as a leading force in human capital development, not just in Nigeria but on the global stage. The Director General, Mrs. Funke Adepoju, spoke to journalists, including Mary Nnah and Funmi Ogundare, on its plans

The Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) was established in 1973 as a premier management development institution for the Nigerian public service. Located in Topo Badagry, the college provides high-level training, research, consultancy, and leadership development to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of public and private sector organisations.

Over the decades, the college has trained thousands of professionals in governance, policy implementation, strategic management, and operational excellence. With a mandate to develop the country’s administrative workforce, ASCON plays a crucial role in nation-building and institutional strengthening.

Today, ASCON is undergoing a transformation to become a globally competitive institution offering tailor-made programmes, executive education, and leadership retreats while also exploring tourism and international partnerships as part of its strategic repositioning.

It recently held a three-day change and strategic management retreat for senior and mid-level managers themed, ‘Rebranding for Transformation’, to reposition the institution as a leading force in human capital development, not just in Nigeria but globally.

At the heart of ASCON’s renewed drive for relevance lies a powerful vision; to transform the institution into a world-class centre for leadership, innovation, and public sector excellence. Leading this charge is the Director-General, Funke Adepoju, who was appointed two months ago. She is committed to rebranding ASCON through strategic global partnerships, cutting-edge curriculum expansion, and sustained investment in faculty development.

She stated, “ASCON is alive, and it’s time the world sees what we have to offer.” Adepoju said that the mantra is “transforming and rebranding ASCON for transformation.”

For Adepoju, this means expanding the curriculum to make it future-ready, fostering global partnerships, and investing in continuous faculty development. But more critically, it means repositioning ASCON to compete with top-tier global institutions, such as Harvard and Stanford, in terms of delivery and impact.

One of the first strategic goals under her leadership is forging international collaborations. “We are in a modern age where collaborations play a critical part in the development of any organisation,” she explained.

These partnerships are key not only for sharing best practices but also for enhancing ASCON’s reputation and attracting talent across borders.

She added that she is making efforts to invest in her faculty, ensuring that they are continuously trained and exposed to modern teaching methodologies, noting, “You cannot expect high-quality output if your faculty is not developing.”

But transformation comes with a cost and a mindset shift. One of the major challenges ASCON faces is public perception that, as a government institution, it must offer subsidised, low-cost services.

Adepoju firmly challenges this narrative, saying, “We need to begin to understand that there is a cost to quality service, and that’s the bottom line.”

She compares the pricing of ASCON’s offerings to international programs, some of which cost tens of thousands of dollars for short-term training. “There are one-week courses at Harvard that go for up to $18,000. So why should ASCON be cheap?” Adepoju stated.

She insists that proper pricing is not about making a profit but about maintaining standards and infrastructure and delivering value for money.

“Good service must be priced right. ASCON is not a six-room college. It’s a massive, government-backed infrastructure with years of investment. The value must be right, both ways,” Adepoju stated.

Adepoju explained that the college’s role is not abstract but has a real-time impact, with tailor-made training programs, executive classes, and partnerships with state governments. She added that the institution is developing the critical mass needed to implement government policy effectively and that operational excellence within the public sector begins with the right training, delivered in the right way.

“We’ve had the Nigerian Army here, OAPs, public and private sector participants. Our courses are targeted and impactful,” she said.

Adepoju called on all states to intensify their commitment to human capital development, leveraging ASCON’s decades-long expertise in public service training and capacity building.

“We are the cornerstone of this capacity development. As trainers, we need to be future-ready. We need to develop our capacities too, to develop others,” she said, stressing the importance of internal capacity building and global best practices.

She also acknowledged the dedication of long-serving staff, some of whom have given over two decades of service, while challenging the entire workforce to strive for greater impact through innovation and collaboration.

“We cannot do things the old way and expect different results. The Nigerian government expects more from us to help strengthen service delivery at the state level,” Adepoju asserted.

The DG noted that the retreat has the objectives of up-skilling its faculty and encouraging team bonding, adding, “The whole idea is inclusivity to drive our idea and have hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. How do we contribute towards making ASCON better? We need to have a mindset change and think outside the box.”

She recalled her meeting with the Minister for Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, for the supply of solar panels, adding that whatever the college is pushing for is doable and the staff must be willing.

Adepoju said, “Government is ready to work with us, but we need to have what to showcase. Policies that can assist us are in the pipeline. Are we ready?”