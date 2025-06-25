Prudential Zenith Partners LAWMA, LASWA to Celebrate  World Environmental Day 

Ebere Nwoji

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance has said that is partnering with the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), for an impactful environmental clean-up campaign along the Ozumba Mbadiwe waterfront. The company said this is art of activities to mark its celebration of the World Environment Day 2025.

It further said it was using the partnership and the accompanying environmental activities to reinforce its commitment to a cleaner, greener Lagos.

The underwriting firm said this is in line with this year’s global theme for environmental day celebration which is, “Beat Plastic Pollution,” The initiative brought together over 50 volunteers, including staff from Prudential Zenith Life, LAWMA, and LASWA who gathered at the Five Cowrie Creek for a coastal clean-up and public awareness drive.

Managing Director/CEO of Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, Funmilayo Omo, emphasised, “Sustainability is fundamental to how we deliver value. At Prudential Zenith Life, protecting lives means more than offering insurance; it means safeguarding the planet we all share. We are proud to stand alongside LAWMA and LASWA to demonstrate the power of partnerships in driving positive environmental change.”

She said the initiative was part of Prudential Zenith Life’s broader goal to build resilient communities in the areas where it operates, creating a more sustainable, inclusive, and responsible future.

Speaking, Head Marine Department, LAWMA, Lanre Shashore, underscored the need for collective action in addressing environmental challenges. “Today, we didn’t just clean–we educated and inspired.” he said.

Also, LASWA General Manager Mr. Damilola Emmanuel also said, “Our waterways are vital to Lagos’ identity and economy. This collaboration is a meaningful step toward preserving them for future generations.”