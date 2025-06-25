PPP: FG Advocates Balanced Concession Agreements 

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to driving infrastructural development through well-structured Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

Goronyo spoke when he participated in the Nigeria Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Summit 2025, held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Maryam Sanusi, stated.

The summit, themed: “Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential: The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda”, was organised by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), drawing key players across government and private sectors.

The minister, speaking during a panel discussion, highlighted the strategic efforts by the Federal Ministry of Works to leverage PPP models in the road sector, particularly through the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI).

The initiative, he said, aims to improve the quality and management of federal highways by attracting private investment. He further emphasised the ministry’s commitment to national interest.

Goronyo raised concerns about certain clauses found in some concession agreements, describing them as “offensive” and skewed disproportionately in favour of concessionaires.

“We can not mortgage the future of our country and that of our children. Concessionaires must come to the table with agreements that create a win-win situation for all parties,” he added.