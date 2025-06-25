Polo Luxury Unveils ‘Reward of Success’

In a bold move to deepen emotional resonance, celebrate successes, and meet evolving consumer tastes, Nigeria’s foremost luxury retailer, Polo Luxury, has unveiled a captivating second television commercial (TVC) titled,“Reward of Success.”

Anchored in the belief that luxury is not frivolous but earned, the new TVC is a

celebration of ambition, perseverance, and achievement.

The second ‘Reward ofSuccess invites viewers into a world where hard work meets well-deservedindulgence and the acquisition of luxury is not just a symbol, but a story ofachievement.

Shot with cinematic brilliance by one of Lagos’s foremost filmmakers, Daniel Obasi,the commercial captures key moments in the lives of driven individuals who havepursuedexcellence and now choose to mark their milestones with timeless piecesfrom Polo Luxury.From private boardrooms to quiet personal victories, the TVCpositions Polo luxury’s offerings, ranging from Swiss timepieces to exquisiteaccessories, as more than possessions; they are emotional tokens of one’s journeyand success.

“At Polo, we believe luxury should reflect achievement. This campaign is abouthonouring the success stories that often go untold and a reminder that hard workdeserves recognition and reward,” said Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director,Polo Luxury GroupThe TV commercial opens with a solitary figure – an older man, poised,contemplative – scanning the horizon through binoculars. His gaze is steady,seasoned, searching not for more, but for meaning. The next frames offer a glimpseinto what he’s built. This is no ordinary life – it is the life of someone who has turnedvision into reality.