Nigeria, Benin Republic Sign Pact to Strengthen Regional Democracy Through Parliamentary Partnership

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





In a significant stride toward deepening parliamentary cooperation and democratic consolidation in West Africa, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Nigeria, and the Parliamentary Institute of Benin (IPaB) has held a landmark workshop on the implementation of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in Cotonou, yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director-General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, in his speech made available to our correspondent yesterday in Abuja, underscored the importance of the gathering.

He described it as “a milestone in our shared journey of institutional cooperation and parliamentary development.”

The workshop, he noted, aims to develop, validate, and adopt a three-year work plan that will guide the actualisation of the MoU signed between the two institutions in November 2024 in Abuja.

Sulaiman expressed gratitude to the National Assembly of Benin and the leadership of IPaB for their hospitality, particularly singling out IPaB Director, Dr. Sèdami Medegan Fagla, for her leadership and commitment to the partnership.

“The scope and ambition of this collaboration,” Professor Sulaiman stated, “speak directly to the pressing need to strengthen legislative institutions across our sub-region,” he said.

He added the pact would “build capacity, foster democratic resilience, and contribute to peace, development, and regional integration through knowledge exchange and institutional synergy.”

He further emphasized the importance of aligning the proposed work plan with the evolving needs of both countries’ legislatures and the expectations of the citizens they serve.

He called for joint programmes in research, training, legislative support, and parliamentary diplomacy, adding that NILDS was fully committed to implementing the MoU through staff exchanges, technical assistance, joint publications, and policy dialogue.

Also speaking at the event, the Director of IPaB, in her speech made available to our correspondent, noted the workshop was the culmination of sustained collaborative efforts dating back to January 2025, following the Beninese Parliamentary Council’s recommendation to expedite the implementation of the bilateral MoU.

Fagla said: “This MoU is not just a formal agreement. It represents a shared commitment to supporting our parliaments through research, training, and institutional capacity building.

“In the long run, our partnership has the potential to positively impact governance in both our countries.”

She also acknowledged the pivotal role played by the President of the National Assembly of Benin, the IPaB Orientation Council, and members of the parliamentary administration in making the workshop a success.

Fagla expressed confidence that the workshop would foster productive dialogue and practical outcomes, contributing meaningfully to the mission of both institutes in strengthening legislative performance and good governance in West Africa.

The workshop provided a forum for robust exchanges between senior staff of NILDS and IPaB, focusing on key thematic areas.

These, he said, included legislative capacity building, research collaboration, digital governance tools, and regional legislative diplomacy.

Participants jointly reviewed draft frameworks for future cooperation and outlined priority projects that will be pursued under the new three-year work plan.

Beyond technical discussions, the event symbolised a growing momentum across the ECOWAS sub-region to create synergies among parliamentary institutions in the face of emerging governance challenges.

The spirit of solidarity and shared purpose that characterized the workshop resonated strongly with participants, reinforcing the belief that sustainable democratic development requires intentional, cross-border collaboration.

As Professor Sulaiman aptly concluded, “Together, we can contribute meaningfully to the strengthening of democratic governance, not only in our respective countries but across the ECOWAS sub-region.”

With this strategic collaboration between NILDS and IPaB now entering a new implementation phase, stakeholders are hopeful that both institutions will become key drivers in shaping a more resilient and effective legislative environment across West Africa.

The commitment shown in Cotonou may well serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives in the region.