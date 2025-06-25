Kaduna Govt Lashes Out at El-Rufai over ‘False Claim’ on Projects Inaugurated By Tinubu

John Shiklam in Kaduna





The Kaduna State Government has blasted a former governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, over claims that projects inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu during his visit to the state were initiated and completed by his administration.

Tinubu had during his visit to Kaduna on Thursday, June 19, 2025, inaugurated some projects believed to have been executed by Governor Uba Sani.

However, El-Rufai had claimed in an interview on Arise News Television that most of the projects being commissioned were initiated by his administration and had reached 90 percent completion by the time his tenure ended.

In a statement yesterday, spokesperson to Sani, Ibraheem Musa, said El-Rufai’s assertion was not only misleading but a blatant distortion of the truth.

“The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to the bare-faced lies disseminated by the former Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, regarding the projects recently commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his visit to Kaduna.

“In a widely circulated television interview, Malam El-Rufai falsely claimed that all the projects commissioned by Mr. President (on Thursday, June 17) were initiated by his administration. This assertion is not only misleading but a blatant distortion of the truth. It is imperative to set the record straight.”

According to Musa, during Tinubu’s visit to Kaduna, three major projects were inaugurated – Institutes of Vocational Training and Skills Development; The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital, and 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Buses.

The statement explained that the Specialist Hospital, named after President Tinubu was originally conceived by the administration of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, who was governor of Kaduna before his elevation to the office of the Vice President.

“At the commissioning ceremony, Vice President Namadi Sambo openly acknowledged that three successive administrations failed to complete the hospital, and commended Governor Uba Sani for his leadership and resolve in finally delivering the project,” Musa said.

He added that, “Upon assuming office, Governor Uba Sani met the hospital at just 53 per cent completion. The structure had no medical equipment, despite the huge sums that had allegedly been spent. The uncompleted facility had become a symbol of waste, mismanagement, and abandonment.”

According to the statement, upon assumption of office, Sani made the completion of the hospital a top priority to revitalise the health sector, adding that the completion of the hospital stood as a signature achievement of the Sani administration.

“The project’s successful completion has earned widespread acclaim, and President Tinubu was effusive in his praise of Governor Uba Sani’s transformative impact on the healthcare sector,” the statement said.