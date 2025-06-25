Joan García Seals Deal with FC Barcelona Till 2031

FC Barcelona isn’t slowing down and is already reinforcing its squad for the upcoming season. The Blaugrana have made a major signing by bringing in RCD Espanyol goalkeeper, Joan García, after paying his release clause of over 25 million euros.

The goalkeeper, born in Sant Joan Despí, Catalonia, is 24 years old and joins at the peak of his career, having just completed an outstanding season.

He was the goalkeeper with the most saves in LALIGA EA SPORTS 2024/25, registering 146 saves in 38 matches—an average of 3.84 key stops per game.

Joan García expresses joy and excitement about joining FC Barcelona

Upon signing his six-season contract with FC Barcelona, he expressed his happiness and enthusiasm about joining the club, stating: “It’s an exciting project, with a great team and a lot of young players I already know. I can’t wait to get started and be with them.”

When describing himself as a professional, he made his strengths clear to the club’s media: “I see myself as a brave goalkeeper, quick with my reflexes and someone who tries to contribute in aerial play.”

FC Barcelona and Joan García now join forces at a key moment for both parties, with the aim of growing and achieving great success together for the Barça supporters.