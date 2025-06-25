Insurance Meets Tech Conference to Hold September

Ebere Nwoji

The fourth edition of Insurance Meets Tech (IMT), one of West Africa’s leading conferences focusing on the convergence of insurance and technology, is scheduled for September, 2025.

The event will take place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the event organiser, Modion Communications, the year’s edition with the theme, “Innovating for the New Trybe,” will convene stakeholders across the financial, tech, and creative ecosystems, redefining how insurance meets digital innovation, lifestyle, and Africa’s future economy.

It said this year’s edition would once again deliver a powerful dual-experience format: IMT 4.0, the flagship C-suite and policy-focused discourseI MT Redefined 2.0, the youth-forward segment exploring the convergence of insurance, culture, and innovation.

Statement said the 2025 headline speaker was Per Lagerström, a global thought leader, an insurtech innovator, financial expert, and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience across financial services, technology, FMCG, and strategy consulting. A former Partner at McKinsey & Company, he founded BehaviorTech, a ground breaking field that merges behavioural science, AI, and innovation to deliver transformative outcomes for people, businesses, and society.

As CEO of Yellowspot, an Ireland-based venture studio, he leads the development of disruptive ventures focused on financial planning, education, longevity, and human-centred digital transformation. Known for navigating complexity with clarity, Per has advised boards and executives across Europe, Africa, and the Americas. His work is driven by an unrelenting passion for unlocking potential at the intersection of science, technology, and human insight.

Odion Aleobua, Convener of IMT and CEO of Modion Communications, expressed his delight ahead of the event, saying, “We are incredibly honoured to welcome Per Lagerström to Lagos, Nigeria for IMT 4.0. His experience at the cutting edge of behaviour-tech research, an astute financial guru and huge insight into insurtech innovation align with the conversations we drive at this year’s conference.”

He said IMT is about the future of protection for a new generation, “and we are convening voices and celebrating ideas that matter.