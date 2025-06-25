Heirs Energies, Renaissance Commit to Driving Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Development, Boost Production

Peter Uzoho





Heirs Energies Limited and Renaissance Africa Energy Company have expressed their mutual commitment to strategic collaboration aimed at driving Nigeria’s oil and gas development and ultimately boosting hydrocarbon production by enhancing capacities and opportunities of indigenous operators.

The two independent producers made their resolve known during a high-level courtesy visit by the leadership of Heirs Energies led by its Chief Executive Officer, Osa Igiehon, to Renaissance’s team led by the Managing Director, Mr. Tony Attah.

According to a statement issued yesterday by Heirs Energies, the landmark meeting, which marked the first formal engagement between the two companies after the successful takeover of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) by Renaissance, focused on mutual priorities and shared commitment to advancing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector through indigenous leadership and innovation.

Speaking at the meeting, Igiehon emphasized the significance of indigenous companies leading Nigeria’s energy transformation.

“We are happy to connect with the leadership of Renaissance and congratulate them on their successful deal and transition.

“As indigenous firms, we all have a duty to the continued development of the industry. The thinking and how we approach things will be different now, as we’re both indigenous companies committed to Nigerian excellence and driving unprecedented production growth”, he said.

The Heirs Energies’ CEO highlighted the natural synergy between the two organizations and the transformative potential of their collaboration.

“Heirs Energies and Renaissance are closely linked, and we’re looking forward to continued collaboration that will not only benefit our companies but fundamentally reshape Nigeria’s energy landscape.

“Together, we have the capability and commitment to accelerate production across our assets and drive the kind of innovation that will position Nigeria as a global energy leader”, Igiehon added.

In his remarks, Attah expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We are happy to connect and engage with Heirs Energies. This collaboration represents a significant step forward as we pursue our shared vision for the industry.”

He emphasized Renaissance’s commitment to driving transformational change across the energy value chain:

“Renaissance is on a journey to drive increased production and development across the entire value chain, and partnering with like-minded indigenous companies like Heirs Energies is fundamental to achieving these objectives”, Attah noted.

The collaboration between the two big indigenous energy companies signals a new era of homegrown expertise and innovation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

According to the statement, “Both companies bring complementary strengths and shared values that position them to accelerate production growth through innovative approaches, develop local capacity and expertise across the energy value chain, drive sustainable industry practices that benefit Nigerian communities, leverage indigenous knowledge and understanding of local operating environments, and create synergies that enhance operational efficiency and market competitiveness.”

Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s prominent indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals. Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contribute to a more prosperous Africa