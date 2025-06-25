Gov Mbah Receives Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, Appoints him Enugu State Ambassador

The Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, yesterday received Super Eagles and Udinese FC goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Enugu.

Okoye, a native of Enugu State, expressed excitement at returning to his roots and announced plans to launch a charitable foundation and establish a football academy in the state.

He said these initiatives aim to give back to society, inspire young talents, and nurture future stars.

“I’m truly excited to be back home. Enugu is my origin and I carry it with pride everywhere I go. I look forward to giving back by setting up a foundation for humanitarian causes and a football academy to mentor and train aspiring players,” he said.

Responding, Governor Mbah commended Okoye for making Enugu State proud on the national and international stage. He applauded the goalkeeper’s commitment to youth development and announced that the state government would appoint him as an Ambassador of Enugu State, describing him as a role model who would inspire young people, particularly pupils in the state’s Smart Green Schools.

“Maduka Okoye represents the best of Enugu talent on the national and global stage,” Governor Mbah said. “As a state, we are proud of his achievements and inspired by his desire to give back. We are appointing him as an Ambassador of Enugu State, and we believe he will be a great source of motivation for the next generation of talents in our Smart Green Schools and communities”, he stated.

The governor further pledged to support Okoye’s football academy initiative, announcing that the state would provide land for the project.

He also shared plans to revamp and upgrade the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium to meet FIFA standards, and invited him to participate in the next edition of the Enugu International Marathon, which will attract elite runners from around the world.

Governor Mbah reiterated his administration’s commitment to promoting youth development, talent and creativity, stating that government would continue to create opportunities for young people in Enugu State to thrive nationally and globally.