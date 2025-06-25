Glo Trains LAWMA Sweepers in Soft Skills

The first phase of Glo Skillbridge programme, a skills training initiative of Glo Foundation for sweepers of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), began in various locations in Lagos last week.

The programme is meant to equip staff of LAWMA with soft skills which will enable them have more streams of income and bridge income gaps.

At a special day held recently in celebration of LAWMA staff and sweepers in Lagos, the Foundation had announced plans for an empowerment and skills acquisition programme for the sweepers. These include Fashion Designing, Bead Making, Baking and other vocational trainings.

The scheme took off last week with about 150 selected sweepers being trained in Fashion, Bead Making, Baking and Digital skills at partner training centres across Lagos.

Some of the beneficiaries of the programmes expressed happiness for the opportunity created for them.

Glo Foundation, in a statement released over the weekend, expressed joy at the progress the trainees were recording, and lauded them for their focus on making the most of the opportunity to broaden their knowledge in new areas that would enable them to make extra income.

The fashion and bead making training, holding at YetrosLane, Atunrase Estate, Gbagada, Lagos, was a convivial atmosphere last week as the trainees from LAWMA were seen learning the procedures.

Some of them were already donning the beads they made by the third day of training.

One of them, Amusat Mopelola Airat, was full of praise for Glo Foundation and the management of LAWMA for giving her the opportunity. The same sentiment was echoed by another trainee, Liadi Fatimoh.

Similarly, the atmosphere at the Bakery Initiatives, Yaba, Lagos, location for the baking training programme was very lively.

Mrs Busari Adebanke Busayo, a supervisor, said she and other trainees were enjoying learning under friendly trainers and making rapid progress.

“It will be of huge benefit to me and my family. I’ve learnt how to measure and weigh flour for various baking products and a lot of other things”.

Mr. Williams Oladipupo, who is based in Ikorodu, commended Glo Foundation for putting in place the digital skills training at ALX, Costain, Lagos. He said this would boost his personal business and also help him in bringing up his children who were already learning coding.

Miss Udoh Blessing Endurance Francis, a 22-year-old sweeper who is also attending the digital skills training classes, appreciated Glo and its partners for putting in place the initiative. She noted that the world is going digital and only those who are prepared will be able to cope.

The four-week intensive training programme will end in July.