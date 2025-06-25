Edo Partners NPHCDA, UNICEF for Another Round of Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

The Edo State Government through the Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EDSPHCDA) with support from Development Partners like WHO, UNICEF and others is set to commence the second round of National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs) Vaccination Exercise.

This second round of Polio Vaccination is for children aged 0 to 5 years and will hold from 28th June to 3rd of July 2025.

During this period, vaccination teams will be visiting homes, schools, churches, mosques and all structures where children can be found in communities, to administer 2 drops of the Oral Polio Vaccine to all eligible children regardless of previous immunization status.

Parents and guardians are urged to take the vaccination card of their eligible children to the nearest Primary Healthcare Centre as polio vaccine and other routine vaccines will be available across the State to ensure no child is left behind.

Before the commencement of vaccination, personnel of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), UNICEF, and other partner organisations paid a state entry visit to the Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), Dr. Coulson Oahimire Osoikhia, at his office in Benin City.

The team led by Mr. Justice Igbokwe of the NPHCDA, was also accompanied by Dr. Eseigbe Efeomon, Director, Disease Control and Immunization, the State Immunization Officer (SIO) Mrs. Elfrida Omogun, EDSPHCDA Health Education Officer, Mrs. Irene Uabor and other partners.

The purpose of the visit was to introduce the team to the Executive Secretary and present the goals of the upcoming Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign slated to commence in the State on January 2026.

During the visit, Mr. Igbokwe informed the Executive Secretary that the Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign would begin nationwide between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. Edo State falls under the second phase, which will be carried out in the first quarter of 2026.

During the campaign, children aged (9 months to 14 years) will be vaccinated to help protect them from measles and rubella. After the campaign, the vaccine will be included in the routine immunization schedule.

The Executive Secretary was also informed that 3 LGAs (Egor, Igueben and Owan East) were selected in Edo for a rapid assessment survey to create awareness, sensitize and to get an in depth understanding of the public’s perception toward measles and rubella infections, their vaccines and other vaccines in general.

In response, Dr. Osoikhia appreciated the efforts of the NPHCDA, and partners, commending them for their support in promoting public health and ensuring the wellbeing of children in Edo State.

He also acknowledged the commitment of Governor Monday Okphebholo of Edo State who is passionate about child health and has shown strong political will in supporting all immunization programs in Edo State.

The Executive Secretary assured the visiting team that EDSPHCDA will fully support the upcoming assessment and work closely with all partners to ensure its success.

The State Immunisation Officer and the EDSPHCDA Health Education Officer were selected to serve as State Supervisors while the Health Education Officers and the Local Immunization Officers from the three selected LGAs were appointed as Supervisors at the LGA level.

Training for enumerators commenced on the 17th June while the field work for the rapid assessment survey commenced from Wednesday 18th to 20th June 2025.