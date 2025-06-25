ECOWAS Court President Sounds the Alarm Over Poor Judgment Enforcement

•Says it threatens ECOWAS court’s authority

Wale Igbintade





The President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Hon. Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro, has urged member states to intensify efforts in enforcing the court’s judgments and upholding the rule of law, warning that the court’s authority and effectiveness hinge on collective commitment across the region.

He noted that despite the legally binding nature of the court’s decisions under Article 15(4) of the ECOWAS Revised Treaty, enforcement remains low among member states.

Justice Monteiro issued the call in his closing remarks at the end of the inaugural Meeting of Competent National Authorities responsible for the enforcement of ECOWAS Court judgments, held in Lagos.

The high-level, two-day meeting convened national legal representatives and justice sector leaders from across West Africa to explore strategies for strengthening compliance with the Court’s decisions.

“With a deep sense of accomplishment, and a measure of nostalgia, we draw the curtain on this landmark gathering,” Justice Monteiro said.

“This meeting has not only marked a new beginning, but has also laid the foundation for stronger collaboration between the court and national authorities.”

Held under the theme “Enhancing the Role, Relevance, and Effectiveness of the ECOWAS Court of Justice: Strengthening Synergies Between the Court and Competent National Authorities”, the conference focused on ways to address persistent challenges surrounding the enforcement of the court’s judgments, an issue Justice Monteiro described as a “critical concern.”

“The effectiveness of the ECOWAS Court of Justice hinges on the goodwill and commitment of Member States,” he said, invoking the principle of ‘pacta sunt servanda’ – that agreements must be kept, as fundamental to both international law and regional cooperation.

Justice Monteiro called on member states that have yet to designate a Competent National Authority for the receipt and execution of judgments, as required by Article 24(4) of the Court’s Supplementary Protocol, to do so without further delay.

He also underscored the urgent need for domestication of the ECOWAS Revised Treaty and the Court’s Protocols into national legal systems, especially in dualist jurisdictions where international instruments lack automatic domestic effect.

“Without domestication, the enforceability of the Court’s judgments is significantly hindered,” he warned, urging legislative action to bridge this gap.

During the technical sessions, participants identified practical and actionable steps to improve compliance, including enhanced technical capacity, harmonization of national enforcement procedures, and better coordination between the court and domestic judicial institutions.

Justice Monteiro praised the atmosphere of openness and innovation throughout the discussions, noting that the meeting had “strengthened the bonds of cooperation” and moved the court closer to ensuring that its decisions bring real justice to the people of West Africa.

“The Community Court of Justice is a cornerstone of our integration process,” he emphasized. “By reinforcing its authority, we uphold the rule of law and promote the fundamental rights of our citizens.”

In his closing acknowledgments, Justice Monteiro thanked all delegates, the organizing committee, interpreters, rapporteurs, and media representatives for their contributions to the meeting’s success. He concluded on a hopeful note: “May our shared commitment to justice and cooperation continue to inspire and guide our work in the years ahead.”