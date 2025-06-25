Cross River, NDDC Strengthen Partnership as MD Visits Gov Otu

Bassey Inyang in Calabar





The Cross River State Government, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have reaffirmed their commitment to strategic collaboration in advancing infrastructure and social development across the state.

The refreshed pact was made during a courtesy visit by the NDDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, and his management team to Governor Bassey Otu at the Executive Council Chambers, Calabar.

While welcoming the NDDC team, Otu described the visit as timely, and necessary for deepening synergy between the state, and the federal development agency.

“Cross River is a state eager to develop, but often constrained by limited resources. We turn every available intervention, be it from the Federation Account or agencies like NDDC, into impact-driven projects that uplift our people,” the governor said.

Otu expressed appreciation over the renewed partnership, and the willingness of the commission to re-engage stalled or abandoned projects.

The governor also advocated greater state inclusion in project planning, and execution.

“We do not have any issues with the NDDC. What may have occurred in the past was a breakdown in communication, which we are now set to fix. Our approach is lawful, organised, and people-centered,” Otu said.

The governor specifically mentioned key NDDC projects in Cross River State such as the Adiabo-Ikoneto road, and the abandoned Ikom Medical Centre, and appealed the commission to return to work and complete the projects.

The governor also raised concerns about long-neglected projects such as the youth centre in Akpabuyo, and appealed for NDDC’s intervention in supporting refugees in the state currently over 54,000 displaced persons.

Highlighting the importance of state input, Otu called for the inclusion of more Cross River-specific needs in the commission’s work plan.

“There must be intentional inclusion. We may not be an oil-producing state at the volume of others, but we are part of the Niger Delta. Exclusion should not be our reward for peace and cooperation,” Otu said.

In his remarks, Ogbuku, said the commission is now focused on building sustainable institutions, improving accountability, and completing legacy projects.

“We are transitioning from transactional governance to transformational impact. Since assuming office, we have cleared all staff salary backlogs, engaged the Nigerian Liquified and Natural Gas (NLNG) to develop institutional governance policies, and commenced needs-assessment-driven projects across the region,” Ogbuku said.

The NDDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer commended Cross River’s cooperative stance, and highlighted ongoing partnerships with private and public institutions such as NLNG and NNPC in delivering infrastructure, including the world-class hospital project underway in Ikom.

Ogbuku used the occasion to officially invite Otu and the people of Cross River to the commission’s upcoming 25th anniversary celebration, scheduled for July 6–12, 2025, in Abuja.

The grand finale, billed for July 12, according to the NDDC boss, will feature a public lecture by Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expected as Special Guest of Honour, and former President Goodluck Jonathan as Guest of Honour.

“This silver jubilee is not just NDDC’s celebration; it is a moment to reflect on the shared journey of the Niger Delta. The ecological, environmental, and economic challenges that unite us should also unite our development efforts,” Ogbuku said.

High point of the engagement by Ogbuku and Otu was the agreement by parties to immediately deepen technical engagement, with Governor Otu directing relevant state officials to remain in close touch with NDDC’s Executive Director of Projects (EDP) to finalise priority interventions in the state.